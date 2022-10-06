RE: Road closure - Vermont Rt 58 W in Irasburg
Vermont Route 58 W in Irasburg has reopened to traffic.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, October 6, 2022 12:37 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure - Vermont Rt 58 W in Irasburg
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 58 West near the Dupuis Road in Irasburg is currently blocked / closed due to a vehicle crash. The Irasburg Fire Department is on-scene and assisting with traffic.
Specific details on the crash or duration of the closure are not yet known. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.