Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,033 in the last 365 days.

RE: Road closure - Vermont Rt 58 W in Irasburg

Vermont Route 58 W in Irasburg has reopened to traffic.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, October 6, 2022 12:37 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure - Vermont Rt 58 W in Irasburg

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 58 West near the Dupuis Road in Irasburg is currently blocked / closed due to a vehicle crash.  The Irasburg Fire Department is on-scene and assisting with traffic. 

 

Specific details on the crash or duration of the closure are not yet known.  Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

You just read:

RE: Road closure - Vermont Rt 58 W in Irasburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.