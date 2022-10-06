Kentmere Dedicates New Sheltered Transportation Circle

Members of the Kentmere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s board of trustees Kentmere CEO Susan Eccles (at podium) speaks to guests at the ribbon cutting of Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s new transportation circle. From left, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, State Sen. Sarah McBride, Lt. Jorge Rivera of the Wilmington Fire Department, Kentmere CEO Susan Eccles, Wilmington Fire Marshal Gabriel Pabon Jr., and State Rep. Krista Griffith. From left, Kentmere CEO Susan Eccles and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. From left, State Sen. Sarah McBride, Kentmere CEO Susan Eccles, and State Rep. Krista Griffith. McBride and Griffith presented Kentmere with a certificate of appreciation for the nursing and rehabilitation center’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Entryway Serves as a Visual Example of Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Holistic Approach to Resident Care

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recommitted itself Wednesday to a holistic approach to care with the dedication of its new sheltered transportation circle.

The transportation circle solves a longtime challenge at Kentmere by providing a dedicated, covered and easily accessible spot that allows residents to arrive and depart the nursing and rehab community in a safe, dignified way without being exposed to weather or traffic along Lovering Avenue.

In creating this circle, Kentmere worked with the City of Wilmington, local contractors and neighbors to provide a design that offers residents comfort and dignity as well as improved safety and neighborhood beautification. The classic red brick style is in keeping with the style of homes in the 40 Acres neighborhood of which Kentmere is a part, and the well-lit, landscaped look blends seamlessly with the community.

Dignitaries attending the ribbon cutting included members of the Kentmere board of trustees, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Lt. Jorge Rivera of the Wilmington Fire Department, Wilmington Fire Marshal Gabriel Pabon Jr., State Rep. Krista Griffith (12th District) and State Sen. Sarah McBride (1st District).

Griffith and McBride presented Kentmere with a certificate recognizing the center’s commitment to the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As elected officials, we get a front row seat to witness the goodness in our communities that make our state great,” McBride said. “Through the last three years, we have seen that goodness across our state – including here at Kentmere – in those who provided lifesaving care during COVID.”

She continued: “Today we not only celebrate this new entrance, but we share our gratitude for that care and service, which often came with great sacrifice.”

Kentmere CEO Susan Eccles noted that the sheltered transportation circle is a significant step in improving the lives of Kentmere’s residents that also serves as a reminder of the nursing and rehab center’s commitment to their overall quality of care.

“This entryway is Kentmere’s visual start to our unique approach to the holistic, human-centered initiatives we provide to our residents,” said Eccles. “It’s the starting point to how Kentmere differentiates itself in its approach to caring for our residents: We believe in a continuum of care that addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual approach to health and wellness.”

Kentmere’s care team and core philosophies include dignity and quality of life of each resident. With dementia rates expected to increase 21% in Delaware by 2025, Kentmere is incorporating new initiatives in its dementia care program to ensure all residents receive comprehensive, holistic care.

These programs include:

 Music & Memory - Music helps to reduce depression and anxiety, tap into deep memories and moderate pain

 Montessori certification earned by staff

 Training on the significance of dining venues and the nutritional impact on residents’ quality of life and wellbeing

Since 1901, Kentmere Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has served the residents of Wilmington, Delaware and surrounding communities, providing the highest quality of healthcare and rehabilitation in a home-like environment. Kentmere offers short-term inpatient rehabilitation, skilled and intermediate nursing, and care for patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.