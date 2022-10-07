Princeton, New Jersey, to Increase Transparency with OpenGov Online Permitting Software
Looking for online permitting software that would increase transparency with customers, leaders from the Municipality of Princeton, NJ, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities.
The Municipality, located northeast of Trenton, is the home and namesake of the esteemed Princeton University. Municipality customers were able to submit records digitally, but do little else within the legacy system. Leaders wanted to increase transparency with applicants throughout the permitting and licensing process, as well as allow for online payments within the same system. At the same time, leaders were looking for a way to remove silos that built up in multi-approval workflows to better coordinate approvals across departments and easily assign and complete virtual inspections. It was a tall order, but one OpenGov Citizen Services could fulfill.
Using OpenGov Citizen Services, staff will be able to design workflows that match the Municipality’s exact permitting and licensing process. Applications will flow through department reviews, ensuring a permit is never issued before all approvals are complete. Reviewers can increase collaboration by tracking an application’s process and sending messages through the portal. OpenGov’s solution includes a self-service public portal where applicants can submit and pay for permits and licenses. The portal also allows for applicants to check the status of their application and message reviewers. In addition, OpenGov Citizen Services includes virtual inspection software, which allows applicants to request an inspection online. The inspections management software automatically assigns an inspector, who can record results and upload photos from the site so that contractors and staff can review results in real time.
The Municipality of Princeton joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
