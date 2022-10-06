TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Eastern High School Homecoming Parade

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Eastern High School’s Homecoming Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

19 th Street from East Capitol Street to C Street, NE

C Street from 19 th Street to 16 th Street, NE

North Carolina Ave from 16 th Street to 13 th Street, NE

East Capitol Street from 19 th Street to 11 th Street, NE

11 th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NE to North Carolina Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street from 11 th Street to 13 th Street, SE

13th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, SE to North Carolina Avenue, NE

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.