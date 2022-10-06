Jewish Family Services Affordable Mental Health Collaboration Recognizes Sen. Shevrin Jones and State Rep Mike Caruso
First Time Collaboration Will Fund Mental Health Services for Over 3,000 Low Income Individuals in South FloridaBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tri-County Jewish Family Services Mental Health Collaboration joined together to request and ultimately receive $998,400 in funding to serve low-income, underprivileged individuals in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with mental healthcare. The first-time collaboration consists of Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County, Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, Jewish Community Services of South Florida and Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services. The funds, granted in July of 2022 and made possible through the leadership and legislative sponsorship of State Senator Shevrin Jones and State Representative Mike Caruso, will specifically address the growing need for mental health services, encompassing both mental illness and substance abuse in South Florida.
Senator Jones and Representative Caruso joined the leaders of all four Tri-County Jewish Family Services organizations at a special event today in Boca Raton. Organization leadership present at the event included Danielle Hartman, President & CEO, Rales JFS; Marc Hopin, CEO, Alpert JFS; Randy Colman, CEO, Goodman JFS County; and Miriam Singer, President & CEO, JCS of South Florida.
“The second I was asked to sponsor the Affordable Mental Health Collaboration Bill, I agreed. This represents a landmark effort to provide mental healthcare to the region’s underserved populations,” said Senator Shevrin Jones. “It is extremely gratifying to me personally to be in a position to be part of and support the incredible work of these four South Florida Jewish Family Service organizations.”
“Mental health care is often the unspoken crisis of the day until something horrific such as a mass shooting at a school happens grabbing the news headlines. We have to do better,” said State Representative Mike Caruso. “I’m very pleased to work with Senator Jones and thankful to these four agencies who are on the front lines everyday helping those in most need.”
The Tri-County Jewish Family Services anticipate more than 3,000 low income individuals in crisis across all three counties will be provided with evidenced-based, trauma informed, clinical care by licensed mental health professionals as a result of receiving the funds. According to Mental Health America, Florida ranks 48th nationwide on access to mental health care. The study also reported that 633,000 Florida adults with mental illness and 116,000 youth with depression had unmet treatment needs.
“We are pleased to collaborate with our JFS partners for this Tri-County Mental Health initiative, which will provide our communities with much-needed affordable access to mental health care,” said Danielle Hartman, President & CEO of Rales JFS. “Each of our organizations has experienced tremendous surges in requests for mental health support over the past few years and this funding will allow us to hire additional staff, minimize wait times and meet the growing need.”
With the nearly $1 million in funding, the agencies will be able to offer a sliding scale fee structure to ensure that all clients in need will receive care. The target demographic for the initiative is low-income, underprivileged individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and unable to pay the costs associated with receiving mental healthcare. Funding will enable all four agencies to hire additional qualified clinicians who have specialized training in areas such as trauma, domestic violence, substance use, and LGBTQ+.
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors.
Dr. Stanley and Pearl Goodman Jewish Family Service Inc. of Broward County first opened its doors in 1962 to meet the counseling and support needs of the growing Jewish population in Broward County.
Since 1920, Jewish Community Services of South Florida, based on Jewish values, has remained true to its mission in providing a resilient safety-net of health and social services through a broad array of programs that promote, health, safety, and self-sufficiency.
For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs.
