Urology Center of Palm Beach Introduces Innovative and Non-Invasive Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction (ED)
Shockwave Therapy is Painless, Effective, and Requires No Surgery, Medications or Anesthesia
I am thrilled to now be able to offer an alternative treatment for erectile dysfunction”ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Certified Urologist and Founder of the Urology Center of Palm Beach, Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, announced today that his practice will now offer shockwave therapy, also known as low intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy (Li-ESWT), as a treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED).
— Dr. Diego Rubinowicz
ED is a sexual dysfunction that is increasingly prevalent with age. Men affected by ED are unable to develop or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse despite being sexually stimulated. According to the BJU International Journal, ED could affect as many as 76.5 percent of men during their lifetimes; and according to Sexual Medicine, a third of men may be affected by severe ED.
Shockwave therapy is an alternative to traditional treatments such as oral medications (Viagra, Levitra and Cialis), vacuum erection devices, injectable medications and intra-urethral suppositories. When treating ED with shockwave therapy, low-intensity shock waves are applied to different treatment zones on the penis and on the perineum. Using targeted high-energy sound waves, Li-ESWT can speed up tissue repair, as well as improve blood flow, nerve regeneration and cell growth, which subsequently help with erections that rely on healthy blood flow to the penile tissue. Numerous studies have attributed Li-ESWT with significant improvement in erectile function.
“I am thrilled to now be able to offer an alternative treatment for erectile dysfunction,” said Dr. Rubinowicz, who has been in private practice in Palm Beach County since 2001. “We now have a treatment for those patients who are diabetic or simply don’t respond to oral medications. This shockwave treatment will be a new option for those suffering with ED and truly give them hope.”
The Urology Center of Palm Beach is located in Loxahatchee / Wellington and offers bilingual (English and Spanish) options. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Rubinowicz, please call 561-615-1234 or visit https://urologycenterofpalmbeach.com.
About the Urology Center of Palm Beach The Urology Center of Palm Beach focuses on men’s health, prostate health, kidney stones, bladder health, urinary conditions, oncology, sexual health, and more. It is committed to providing personalized, compassionate and state-of-the art Urological care to men and women. The practice believes in educating, guiding and empowering patients. The Urology Center of Palm Beach strives to offer its patients the most innovative technology and latest procedures available. The practice is located in Loxahatchee / Wellington and offers bilingual (English and Spanish) options. Dr. Diego Rubinowicz, founder of Urology Center of Palm Beach, is a Board-Certified Urologist, who has been in private practice in Palm Beach County since 2001. He completed his residency training at the University of
Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Learn more at https://urologycenterofpalmbeach.com.
