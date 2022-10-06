Meeting with World Bank Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg and WB Vice President Anna Bjerde

TAJIKISTAN, October 6 - On October 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received Mr. Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank Managing Director of Operations and Mrs. Anna Byerde, Vice President of the World Bank.

During the meeting, issues of current cooperation and prospects of relations between Tajikistan and the World Bank were discussed.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation, including the financing of more than 110 projects in various fields by the World Bank during 29 years of partnership, for a total amount of 2.5 billion US dollars.

During the meeting, Mr. Axel van Trotsenburg mentioned the significant opportunities of Tajikistan in the production and export of clean and renewable energy and in this context the development of the "green" economy, and once again confirmed the World Bank's support for Tajikistan's contribution to the global climate change agenda.

The issues of Tajikistan's situation during the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact and other threats and dangers of today's world on the economic and social situation of the country were also considered.

It was hoped that the World Bank will continue to contribute as a reliable partner of the Republic of Tajikistan to the implementation of further plans of the Government of the country in the direction of ensuring sustainable development.