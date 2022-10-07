Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends - Glass Fish / Glass Fish Dub

Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends Album Cover Glass Fish is the third single from the forthcoming album, Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends Brixton Based Band, Soothsayers Left to Right: Victor Rice, Robin Hopcraft, Idris Rahman London Based Music Collective Soothsayers

London collective Soothsayers release the third single from their forthcoming album with New York-born, São Paulo-based producer-engineer-bassist, Victor Rice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends features 11 instrumental recordings, lovingly assembled between London, São Paulo and Lisbon.

The long-awaited new album from the London musical collective and Grammy-winning São Paulo-based producer is out October 28th – alongside companion album Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends In Dub.

The project blossomed from earlier sessions in São Paulo for Soothsayers’ vocal album ‘We Are Many’ and continued across continents and technologies during dark days and uncertain times, strengthening the already powerful musical connection between Soothsayers' incredible core musicians and some of Brazil's top musicians, resulting in a whole new set of uplifting and defiant instrumentals.

The release is accompanied by a second, companion album, Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice In Dub, collecting 11 of Rice’s haunting flipside mixes.

Both records are signposted by third single Glass Fish, backed with Glass Fish Dub. Inspired by memories of prized retro ornaments from Sunday afternoons spent with friends and their families' living rooms, it’s a warm and gentle swim through the hidden waters of the soul. Brazilian guitarist João Erbertta’s woozy slide guitar melts into Idris Rahman and Robin Hopcraft’s brass – blown softly and carefully as glass.

Glass Fish/Glass Fish Dub will be released digitally on October 7th with limited 7" vinyl available via Bandcamp and Soothsayers’ website.

Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends and Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends In Dub are both released on October 28th via Red Earth Records, on digital download and streaming platforms. A selection of tracks – titled Soothsayers Meets Victor Rice & Friends Vol 1 - will be available on limited edition 12” vinyl.



MORE ABOUT ALL THE ARTISTS

Soothsayers are veterans of London’s eclectic and socially conscious music scene, moving seamlessly between jazz, afrobeat and reggae with a deep connection to them all. Founder horn players Idris Rahman and Robin Hopcraft’s stage and studio reputation has yielded collaborations with the likes of Johnny Clarke, Cornel Campbell, Michael Prophet, Little Roy, Mad Professor, Dennis Bovell, Earl 16 and Manasseh.

Victor Rice is a Grammy-winning bassist, producer and engineer, with a keen ear for both analogue and digital studio techniques. He rose to prominence in the 1980s and 90s during America’s new wave ska boom, before becoming the producer of choice for New York’s legendary Easy Star Records.

Brazilian-born, Portugal-based guitarist, composer and producer João Erbertta is another trailblazing musical visionary. His eclectic tastes span the continent of America, mixing traditional Brazilian rhythms with jazz, and country and western forms.

Drummer, percussionist and producer Bruno Buarque has worked with some of Brazil’s top artists (Criolo, Kiko Dinucci, Anelis Assumpção, Karina Buhr) as well as international names (Bobby McFerrin, DJ Vadim, Yusa). He plays in reggae band Rockers Control.



WHAT THE PRESS SAY

“loving that old school analogue sound”

Don Letts BBC 6 Music

“I like almost everything Soothsayers produce and this is no exception”

David Rodigan BBC Radio 1xtra

“the instrumentally-charged music is balm for the soul in these challenging times”

David Katz author People Funny Boy the Genius of Lee Scratch Perry

“Awash with groove, melody and quality musicianship ….you’ll love this …..the dub version’s quite magical”

John Masouri Echoes Magazine



NOTES TO PRODUCER/EDITOR

SINGLE: GLASS FISH / GLASS FISH DUB

Artist: Soothsayers, Victor Rice

Producer: Robin Hopcraft, Idris Rahman

Label: Red Earth

Composers: Robin Hopcraft, Idris Rahman

Musicians Robin Hopcraft , Idris Rahman , Victor Rice , Bruno Barque , Joao Erbertta , Satin Singh , Andrew Gibson , Kishon Khan

Engineer: Bruno Barque, Idris Rahman

Publishers District 6

Admin Publishers District 6

Glass Fish (radio edit) ISRC: GBKVN2200023

Glass Fish Dub ISRC: GBKVN2200016

Single Release Date: 7 October 2022

ALBUM: SOOTHSAYERS MEETS VICTOR RICE & FRIENDS

Album Release date: 28 October 2022

Pre-save/Smartlink: https://ffm.to/smvrf

Soothsayers (meets Victor Rice and Friends) - Glass Fish