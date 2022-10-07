Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,854 in the last 365 days.

rSchoolToday Awards over $300,000 to Partner High Schools

Yearly revenue-sharing credit to hit school accounts this month

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, makers of the most-adopted software and mobile app platform for high school activities, announced a total of more than $300,000 to be awarded to local high schools in its yearly revenue-sharing program. The credit will be added to customer accounts this month.

The program, which most schools enroll in when using the company’s SportsHub product line, distributes a direct share of company earnings of its advertising sales to members, with payback percentages varying based on metrics that include traffic and total revenue earned in the community. 2022’s top earning schools, Belton (TX), Noblesville (IN), and Fishers (IN), earned approximately $4,000 each that can be used for reinvestment into their technology tools, banked for next year, or cashed out for other needs. Earnings are made possible by over 2,000 sponsorship campaigns at the local, regional, and national level, connected to schools by company staff. Major brand partners contributing include Homelight, Life University, Summers Plumbing Heating and Cooling, America First Credit Union, Henry Community Health, Montgomery Community College, and State Farm, whose local agent promotions make up the most individual campaigns the brand runs with any one company.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year,” said President of rSchoolToday, Ray Dretske. “It’s one of the moments where we can quantify how our company is making a difference in our school's operations. With this initiative, schools are also our business partners, and we want the investment they’ve made in us to pay off for them too.”

Alongside the company’s RallyAroundUs and Funding Engine donation products, the revenue share program is part of several initiatives developed by rSchoolToday to ensure its software platform ‘pays for itself.’

Administrators interested in enrolling their school into the rSchoolToday revenue-sharing program need to use the company’s SportsHub website and can get started by contacting their local rSchoolToday representative or visiting rschooltoday.com.

About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.

Lorena Harrington
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

rSchoolToday Awards over $300,000 to Partner High Schools

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.