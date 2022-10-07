rSchoolToday Awards over $300,000 to Partner High Schools
Yearly revenue-sharing credit to hit school accounts this monthTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, makers of the most-adopted software and mobile app platform for high school activities, announced a total of more than $300,000 to be awarded to local high schools in its yearly revenue-sharing program. The credit will be added to customer accounts this month.
The program, which most schools enroll in when using the company’s SportsHub product line, distributes a direct share of company earnings of its advertising sales to members, with payback percentages varying based on metrics that include traffic and total revenue earned in the community. 2022’s top earning schools, Belton (TX), Noblesville (IN), and Fishers (IN), earned approximately $4,000 each that can be used for reinvestment into their technology tools, banked for next year, or cashed out for other needs. Earnings are made possible by over 2,000 sponsorship campaigns at the local, regional, and national level, connected to schools by company staff. Major brand partners contributing include Homelight, Life University, Summers Plumbing Heating and Cooling, America First Credit Union, Henry Community Health, Montgomery Community College, and State Farm, whose local agent promotions make up the most individual campaigns the brand runs with any one company.
“This is one of my favorite times of the year,” said President of rSchoolToday, Ray Dretske. “It’s one of the moments where we can quantify how our company is making a difference in our school's operations. With this initiative, schools are also our business partners, and we want the investment they’ve made in us to pay off for them too.”
Alongside the company’s RallyAroundUs and Funding Engine donation products, the revenue share program is part of several initiatives developed by rSchoolToday to ensure its software platform ‘pays for itself.’
Administrators interested in enrolling their school into the rSchoolToday revenue-sharing program need to use the company’s SportsHub website and can get started by contacting their local rSchoolToday representative or visiting rschooltoday.com.
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.
