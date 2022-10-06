LINGO LAUNCHES “IN THE FAST LANE,” THE FIRST CODING KIT THAT FEATURES NASCAR DRIVER BUBBA WALLACE

From left to right Jarvis Sulcer, Co-Founder of LINGO, Aisha Bowe, Founder & CEO of LINGO, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Driver, Danielle Regis, Director of Product. Photo credit: George Robinson

Edtech Company LINGO Designs Original Learning Program Focused on Exploring NASCAR Racing Team Technology

Everybody wants to be a race car driver. That’s really hard and I want people to know in this industry there are plenty of exciting opportunities for innovation and creativity off the track.” — Bubba Wallace

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINGO, an innovative edtech company, officially launched In the Fast Lane in collaboration with Leidos and 23XI Racing alongside driver Bubba Wallace at YellaWood 500, a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2. The coding kit is built for learners to explore the technology used by NASCAR racing teams through hands-on, project-based exercises guided by Bubba. This kit is the first of its kind to directly expose learners to real-life scenarios faced by racing drivers.

This kit is the first of its kind to feature a superstar athlete introducing learners to what it takes to be in the racing industry. Students learn the importance of reaction time, measuring biometrics like heart rate, and analyzing driver performance data.

This unique product helps to kickstart students' understanding of electronics and coding through the lens of one of America’s most exhilarating sports NASCAR.

“STEM and sports are a perfect mix,” said former NASA rocket scientist and LINGO founder Aisha Bowe. “We are excited to launch this kit with Bubba, an athlete who is committed to expanding the playing field. This learning tool is designed to further enhance understanding for existing fans while exposing new audiences to the exhilarating technology behind racing.“

All LINGO products are aligned with National STEM learning objectives established by the Department of Education Next Generation Science Standards and CSTA K-12 Computer Science Standards. The In the Fast Lane kit is the first of many designed to connect learners with the world around them.

The product is available for purchase at https://stemlingo.com.

About LINGO

LINGO bridges the gap between traditional academia and industry readiness programs by delivering accessible STEM tools to prepare learners for real-world opportunities. LINGO’s self-paced, project-based coding kit complete with fun and engaging online video tutorials and easy-to-follow instructions is used by students worldwide. LINGO community members also have access to STEM lessons via the LINGO learning portal. For more information, visit https://stemlingo.com/.

