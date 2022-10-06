ReElement Technologies Takes Possession of Initial Battery Element Purification Equipment
Battery element recovery is on track to commence initial commercial production within the next 45 days
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)FISHERS, IN, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that its majority-owned ReElement Technologies LLC division ("ReElement") has procured the necessary equipment for its initial battery element isolation and purification production train for the production of battery-grade materials (lithium, cobalt and nickel) at its critical minerals purification facility in Noblesville, Indiana.
Jeff Peterson, COO of ReElement Technologies commented, "We are excited to have received our designed and manufactured battery element production train equipment on time to our facility that we are commissioning for initial production. The United States battery manufacturing marketplace is looking for a commercially-viable solution for the separation and purification of battery-grade materials, and now that we have our initial production train in our facility, we can showcase our highly effective, efficient and highly-scalable technology at commercial scale for our customer base. We are initially focused on producing high-purity lithium carbonate or hydroxide from economically viable and commercially sustainable methods in the recycled market from domestic sources. We are confident that once we showcase our initial production, our patented technology will be the adopted and preferred processing solution for domestic battery materials as we have already proven for domestic magnet materials."
Over the course of the last two months, ReElement has been focused on designing and building its initial battery production train while also scaling its internal capabilities of preprocessing and post processing of material so that 100% of the recycling process can be completed internally. ReElement has brought in house 100% of its leaching process, which will increase its capacity by over 30 times its initial capacity with its university partners. Additionally, the Company has also been expanding its first REE magnet production line at its Noblesville, Indiana facility by over 50% which recently announced commercial scale success in achieving greater than 99.5% pure isolated rare-earth elements.
ReElement also continues the engineering and design of its larger scale critical minerals purification facility that has been previously announced and hopes to finalize site selection over the next 30 days. Simultaneously, the Company continues the design phase of its larger commercial facility with a stated capacity of approximately 50 metric ton a day of critical battery material production and 2 metric ton a day of rare earth magnet material production. In the current design, each PLC can handle up to 12 production lines in the larger facility enabling substantial and low-cost modular expansion over time based on customer and feedstock supply and demand.
