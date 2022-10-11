Yellowblue LED Lighting Announces MidAmerican Energy Small Business Express Rebate Program Ends 12/31/22
Rebates help small businesses in Iowa and Illinois save money with no-cost assessment, https://yellowblueled.com
Small business owners in Iowa and Illinois can take advantage of these energy rebates which pay up to 70% of the total project cost to install energy efficient LED lighting.”PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, announced today that the MidAmerican Energy Small Business Express Rebate Program ends 12/31/22 with installation scheduling ending in November 2022.
— Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue Eco Tech President
“Based on a first come, first served basis, small business owners in Iowa and Illinois can take advantage of these energy rebates which pay up to 70% of the total project cost to install energy efficient LED lighting,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue Eco Tech President. “Recipients can choose to have the rebate deducted from the total purchase price and only pay the remaining balance, so there is no need to wait for a check in the mail.”
Only available through an approved provider like Yellowblue LED, the MidAmerican Small Business Express Rebate is available to MidAmerican Energy business customers in both the Iowa and Illinois service area who meet the requirements at https://www.midamericanenergy.com/IA-Bus-Lighting.
In addition to using less power and significantly decreasing utility costs, LED lighting via the MidAmerican Energy Small Business Express Rebate:
• Increases safety without the UV/IR radiation, glare or hazardous materials like arsenic, lead and mercury that may be present in old lighting fixtures;
• Provides a cool and comfortable environment as LEDs emit 20-90% less heat than incandescent, fluorescent and halogen bulbs; and
• Reduces maintenance as LEDs are resistant to shocks, vibration and damage and last up to 50 times longer than traditional lighting.
“We will review your current lighting and tell you exactly how much your business can save in energy costs with the MidAmerican Energy Small Business Express Rebate, and your new LED lights will be installed in a streamlined process when it’s convenient for you by year-end,” states John Hutchcroft, Yellowblue LED VP of Field Development. “However, small business owners need to act fast as installation scheduling ends in November 2022!”
To schedule a no-cost energy assessment and learn more, visit https://yellowblueled.com/contact or call 515-494-4700.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is a leader in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
# # #
