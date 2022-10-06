ReElement Technologies Adds Battery Industry Veteran Bob Galyen to Advisory Board
Bob Galyen brings 46 years of battery industry experience which includes his time at CATL, the world's largest manufacturer of li-batteries
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)FISHERS, IN, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that its majority-owned ReElement Technologies LLC division ("ReElement") has added battery industry veteran and expert Bob Galyen to its advisory board.
Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We are honored and excited that Bob has agreed to join the ReElement advisory board at such an exciting moment for our Company. From our conversations and his multiple visits to our facility in Noblesville, Indiana, it became very apparent that Bob was a natural fit for our team and culture. He brings a vast amount of experience to the Company in terms of battery manufacturing and recycling and will be extremely helpful in our ability to scale faster, better and stronger. The technical knowledge and understanding of the current market environment that he brings to ReElement is irreplaceable. Bob's time working with General Motors, Magna International, and CATL gives him tremendous breadth and depth of knowledge as well as industry relationships across all stages of the global battery supply chain that he is eager to share with our team as we scale the commercialization of our cost-effective, environmentally-sustainable battery metal recovery technology.
Bob Galyen, Advisory Board Member of ReElement Technologies LLC commented, "I couldn't be happier to be joining ReElement Technology LLC at this pivotal moment of the Company. This team brings a very unique and exciting solution to the lithium-ion battery recycling sector at a time when lithium purification is desperately needed. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and share my technical and market experience with the team so that ReElement can expand their exciting technological solution within the growing battery sector."
Bob Galyen Biography
Bob is recognized as one of the top executives in the battery energy industry with experience in technology and business operations of small and large corporations. His 46 years' work experience in battery technology, manufacturing and business operations has given him unique perspective on worldwide business, making him uniquely qualified as an energy storage global spokesperson. CATL became the largest battery manufacturer in the world in 5 years from startup with Bob as a part of the senior leadership serving as its Chief Technology Officer. He retired from CATL as CTO 3 years ago. He sits on multiple Board of Directors and Technical Advisory Boards of corporations within the USA. He was the first person to have been featured on the front cover of Batteries International magazine. Bob currently serves as Chairman Emeritus and CTO of NAATBatt International. His role as Chairman of the Battery Standards Steering Committee with 24 committees under his watch are very important to standards for ReElement.
ReElement Technologies is committed to expanding the zero-waste circular economy for both rare earth elements and critical battery metals. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially destructive alternatives used around the world for rare earth and critical element isolation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at our facilities, we will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.
Mark Jensen
ReElement Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ReElement Technologies Bob Galyen Interview