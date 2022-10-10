Yellowblue LED Lighting Announces Alliant Energy Rebates End 12/31/22
Small business owners can take advantage of these energy rebates which pay up to 70% of the total project cost to install energy efficient LED lighting.”PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, announced today that the Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Rebate Program ends 12/31/22 with installation scheduling ending in November 2022.
— Craig Schwienebart
“Based on a first come, first served basis, small business owners can take advantage of these energy rebates which pay up to 70% of the total project cost to install energy efficient LED lighting,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue Eco Tech President. “The money comes directly off of the purchase price, so rebate recipients simply pay the balance, and there is no need to wait for a check in the mail.”
Businesses with an account from public holding company Alliant Energy, https://www.aliantenergy.com, that have a facility no larger than 50,000 square feet and an electric bill below $100,000 are eligible for The Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Program. These rebates are only available through an approved provider like Yellowblue LED.
In addition to using less power and significantly decreasing utility costs, LED lighting via the Aliant Energy Solutions Rebate:
• Provides a cool and comfortable environment as LEDs emit 20-90% less heat than incandescent, fluorescent and halogen bulbs;
• Increases safety without the UV/IR radiation, glare or hazardous materials like arsenic, lead and mercury that may be present in old lighting fixtures;
• Reduces maintenance as LEDs are resistant to shocks, vibration and damage and last up to 50 times longer than traditional lighting.
“We will review your current lighting and tell you exactly how much your business can save in energy costs with the Alliant Energy Rebate, and your new LED lights will be installed in a streamlined process when it’s convenient for you by year-end,” states John Hutchcroft, Yellowblue LED VP of Field Development. “However, small business owners need to act fast as installation scheduling ends in November 2022!”
To schedule a no-cost energy assessment and learn more, visit https://yellowblueled.com/contact/ or call (515) 494-4700.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is a leader in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
