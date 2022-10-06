Maryland State Police Arrest Harford County Man On Child Pornography Charges

October 6, 2022

(JOPPA, MD) – A man from Harford County was arrested and charged Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Joshua Hicks-Kachik, 32, of Joppa, Maryland. He is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Hicks-Kachik was arrested on Thursday without incident. He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

On July 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography. Investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online. Further investigations led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Harford County.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, troopers arrested Hicks-Kachik at his residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the residence revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Joshua Hicks-Kachik

###

