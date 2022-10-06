Dunmore Names Ronn Cort as New President

Ronn Cort, Dunmore President

Ronn Cort has been appointed as President of Dunmore. An advocate for next-gen manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and Lean, Cort will lead Dunmore to future success.

BRISTOL, PA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, announced today that Ronn Cort has been chosen as the new President. With over 25 years of manufacturing experience, Cort is well positioned to lead the evolution and future growth of the organization.

Most recently, Cort was President and CEO of SEKISUI KYDEX, LLC – a subsidiary of SEKISUI America Corporation, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing strategic organizational change. Additionally, he successfully introduced a Quick Response Manufacturing (QRM) production model and implemented a strategic plan for digital transformation and manufacturing automation.

As a transformative leader, Cort has been heavily involved in all aspects of people and culture - supporting his team’s success, building talent and development, and increasing engagement. Cort attended Syracuse University studying Architecture. He attended Stanford University Graduate School of Business for Executive Education and has received an Honorary Doctor of Commercial Studies.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Dunmore. The outstanding products and processes are a result of the creative and collaborative people throughout this organization. It is a privilege to work alongside them as we expand this business, respecting the legacy of Dunmore by focusing on our customers and the industries we supply,” said Ronn Cort, President of Dunmore.

About Dunmore

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S and Germany. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminated film substrates for the aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, packaging, insulation, and electronics industries. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.