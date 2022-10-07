CyberRisk Alliance Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month
CISA’s “See yourself in Cyber” theme to be explored through month-long interactive content prioritizing information security and privacyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), announced a unique package of interactive content in support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the annual public-private event that promotes greater online safety and security for individuals and U.S. organizations.
The theme of this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month — “See Yourself in Cyber” — was selected by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to highlight the importance of people in cybersecurity: the need for partnerships, education and individual accountability. Throughout October, SC Media will deliver an ambitious program of integrated content focused on how the cybersecurity community can help people take a more sophisticated approach to cybersecurity awareness. What do users have to be accountable for? How can technology support them? When do socio-psychological factors come into play?
Among the content highlights:
• A SC Media weekly video series exploring how leading organizations such as Microsoft and Duke Health, and the federal government will focus on the four key pillars of infosec enablement: Modern tactics for multi-factor authentication; policy and automation techniques for password management; standards for software supply chain security; and new approaches to email security.
• Original expert editorial features and articles by the award-winning SC Media team will highlight hurdles to widespread adoption of cybersecurity best practices and proven tactics to address awareness gaps.
• A special report from the Cybersecurity Collaborative will provide resources to help organizations design and implement effective security awareness education and training programs.
“The security community needs to proactively look beyond simply training the end users about best practices and good cyber hygiene and recognize there are some things that can’t or won’t be learned — essentially when discipline and training is trumped by human nature,” said Jill Aitoro, CRA Senior Vice President of Content Strategy. “Can the security community figure out how technology and security strategies can compensate for the human factor? That’s a major topic we will explore.”
Now in its 19th year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month is co-led by CISA and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) and continues to impact awareness and digital security strategies throughout the U.S.
Full coverage of the 2022 SC Media Awareness content is available here.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative.
