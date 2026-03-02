2026 SC Awards Finalists Announced with Winners to Be Revealed Live at RSAC in San Francisco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media today announced the finalists of the 2026 SC Awards, cybersecurity’s trusted benchmark for excellence. Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and leaders delivering real-world security impact across the industry. Winners will be revealed at an in-person reception during RSA Conference 2026 on March 24, 2026 in San Francisco.The 33 categories in this year’s program span identity, cloud, data protection, detection and response, exposure management, risk and compliance, security leadership and more. Finalists were reviewed through a multi-stage process led by an independent panel of practitioners and executives from the CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) community. Judges represent sectors including financial services, healthcare, education, technology, and the public sector.“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. “Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”New for 2026, the SC Awards also introduce the Resilient CISO Award, sponsored by Absolute Security. The category recognizes five security leaders whose vision, adaptability, and leadership reflect the evolving role of today’s CISO—advancing resilience as a measurable practice that supports operational continuity and recovery. Honorees will be recognized live during the SC Awards reception at RSAC 2026.“The SC Awards have long recognized standout leadership that demonstrates vision, and drives industry advancement while protecting against the risk of costly downtime challenges,” said Christy Wyatt, President & CEO, Absolute Security. “As losses from security and technical disruptions grow, CISOs are stepping up as revenue protection advocates by driving operational resilience. This category recognizes these visionary executives leading the charge for world class cyber resilience within their organizations.”Finalists and winners will also be featured across SC Media’s editorial platforms and CyberRisk Alliance channels in the weeks following the reception at RSAC 2026, extending visibility for their work.A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists is available on SC Media here: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About Absolute SecurityAbsolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.ABSOLUTE SECURITY, ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE LOGO, AND NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation ©2025, or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ andin proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

