Important Notice: Fall Data Collection has OPENED

October 1st Student Enrollment: Report opened on October 1, 2022 for review and will be open for certification by districts starting on October 15, 2022 with a due-date of October 30, 2022.

Data from these reports is used in many areas of State and Federal reporting and is also the basis for the Essential Programs and Services (EPS) funding formula. Due to the time-sensitive nature of EPS funding, it is essential this data be submitted, reviewed, and certified in a timely manner.

Superintendent and Special Education Director certification are both required for this report.

Other Upcoming Fall Reports

  • Quarterly Reporting (Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy) are due October 15, 2022
  • Dropout Reporting opened on October 2, 2022 and will be open until October 30, 2022
  • Staff Certification is open until November 15, 2022

Resources

All due dates for reports are listed on the MDOE reporting calendar:

https://neo.maine.gov/DOE/neo/DCAR/Calendar

For issues or questions regarding reports, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 624-6896

For NEO and Synergy training, please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897

