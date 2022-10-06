PRIORITY NOTICE: Filing of New Proposed Chapter 117: Rules Regarding the Duties of School Counselors and School Social Workers

Through analysis of feedback from state professional organizations and education professionals and under the authority of state statute 20-A MRSA §4008-A, the Maine Department of Education is proposing a new Chapter 117 Rule. The proposed rule will positively impact professional school staff by defining the scope and duties of these dynamic positions and creating a foundation for continued guidance. This new rule highlights how the important, and complimentary roles of school counselors and school social workers, fit into an overall school structure of support for students.

As required by law, a period of public comment opens today, October 5, 2022 through November 14, 2022. Written comments may be submitted to DOE Legislative Team member Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm November 14, 2022.

In addition, a public hearing for the proposed new rule will be held in person and virtually on October 24, 2022, 9:00-11:00 am at Burton Cross Office Building, 111 Sewall Street, Augusta, Maine 04333, Room 500. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link:

Topic: Chapter 117 Public Hearing

Time: Oct 24, 2022 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/85755438271

Meeting ID: 857 5543 8271

One tap mobile

+16469313860,,85755438271# US

+13017158592,,85755438271# US (Washington DC)

Find your local number: https://mainestate.zoom.us/u/kfMAsmdll

Timeline for Rulemaking for Chapter 117 – New, Major Substantive

File: September 27, 2022

Post: October 5, 2022

Comment Period End: November 14, 2022

The proposed new rule Chapter 117 can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges

You may also submit comments to the following location: https://forms.office.com/g/4Me8XEPkgf

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email):

Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 446-8791