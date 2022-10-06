eCommunity™ deploys open access fiber to Clayton County, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Holdings (“eCommunity™” or “eCommunity™ Fiber”), an open-access fiber infrastructure company formed by Antarctica Capital and A2D, Inc, is bringing a new, high-speed, fiber network to Clayton County, GA.
eCommunity™’s open access model enables homes and businesses in Clayton County to have access to a high-quality fiber network which all service providers can compete to sell services on, thereby improving consumers’ overall value and service quality. The company has partnered up with several internet service providers to provide ultra-fast, reliable, and affordable connections to homes and businesses.
eCommunity™ entered Clayton County in August of 2022 by purchasing 100 miles of underground fiber passing thru the cities of Riverdale, Jonesboro, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Morrow, Lake City, and suburban areas of Clayton County. Now, their mission is to aggressively expand the network, delivering fiber broadband services throughout all underserved areas of the Clayton County. Marketing has begun and eCommunity™ hopes to have its first wave of users connected by the end of the year.
In addition to bringing new consumer internet options, the eCommunity™ ClayCo network will enable connected households, that can’t afford internet access, to link directly to civic and community-based content. In partnership with local non-profit and civic agencies, eCommunity™ ClayCo will link citizens directly to digital community programs and content separate of their internet connection. Through these partnerships, access to virtual learning, telehealth, and digital workforce development will not be a function of affordability once connected to eCommunity.
Antwon Alsobrook, Founder & CEO of A2D and the eCommunity™ Model commented, “eCommunity™ was created to give everyone access to the digital resources they need. I know what it feels like to be disconnected. The internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Therefore, I remain passionate about bringing high-quality, reliable broadband access to communities that have been traditionally ignored or under-served. Clayton County is one of the fastest growing, yet diverse counties in Georgia. With the immense growth comes great responsibility wherein we must help ensure there is equitable access to the digital resources Clayton County citizens, small businesses and industry needs. As an Atlanta Native, I am looking forward to helping bridge the digital divide within Clayton County!”
About eCommunity™ Holdings
Founded in 2022, eCommunity™ privately funds, builds and operates open-access fiber networks across the USA. eCommunity™ networks are carrier neutral and will be well positioned for the future growth and increasing value of data transport. The mission of eCommunity is to deploy fiber infrastructure unhindered by legacy restraints and enable any and all future communications technologies. eCommunity™ is led by Antwon Alsobrook, CEO and Keith Quarles Jr., President, who along with the executive team possess decades of experience building and managing broadband infrastructure across the United States.
About Antarctica Capital
Antarctica Capital is an international private equity firm headquartered in New York. Antarctica Capital is a registered investment advisor and is dedicated to investments in private markets and real assets and the establishment of long-term capital vehicles to leverage this investment focus. Antarctica's investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and to provide more than capital to develop companies. The firm has an absolute return focus, which leads the firm to rigorously evaluate and build conviction around idiosyncratic investment opportunities and build value through the implementation of its investment strategies, such as SIGA®, SARO® and SEREY™.
For more information about Antarctica Capital, visit https://antarcticacapital.com/.
About A2D
A2D is the nation’s only African American-owned and operated, open access fiber carrier. A2D’s focus is to expand fiber-to-the-premise connectivity in all underserved areas of America. We do so by enabling multiple internet providers to compete in bringing affordable, highspeed internet-based services, directly to homes and businesses via eCommunity™.
Press & Media Team
