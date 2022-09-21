Antarctica Capital and A2D Announce the Formation of eCommunity™
Leading open-access fiber infrastructure platform focused on bringing connectivity to underserved regions and cities across the United States.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affiliates of Antarctica Capital ("Antarctica"), an international private equity firm, and A2D, Inc today announced the formation of eCommunity™ Holdings (“eCommunity™”), an open-access fiber infrastructure platform in the United States. Recognizing the lack of affordable, high-speed internet access in many areas, eCommunity™ is committed to bringing high quality gigabit fiber connectivity to underserved regions and cities across the country.
The eCommunity™ open access model ensures every home and business has access to a high-quality fiber network which all service providers can compete to sell services on, thereby improving consumers’ overall value and service quality. In addition to bringing new internet options, eCommunity™ enables government agencies and non-profit organizations to provide digital programs and resources directly to households otherwise unable to afford access to the internet. As a broadband utility, A2D’s goal is to create a vibrant and innovative market for telecommunications services benefiting all citizens and facilitating economic development across communities.
eCommunity™ is Antarctica’s first investment in the fiber space and complements its existing investments spanning new space, data analytics and digital infrastructure.
Chandra Patel, Managing Director of Antarctica Capital, said, "Antarctica Capital has a strong institutional belief in and commitment to digital infrastructure and eCommunity™ will be very complementary to our other portfolio companies in these sectors. We have been focused on opportunities in the fiber sector for some time and we believe that A2D’s purpose driven mission and business model sets it apart and positions the company to capture immense opportunities in the space. We are excited to partner with the A2D team and believe that Antarctica Capital’s involvement and philosophy of providing more than capital will help propel the business forward."
Antwon Alsobrook, Founder & CEO of A2D commented, “When we started deploying our networks in 2008, capital was not readily available for small, minority-owned carriers; especially for open access. With perseverance, we were able to self-fund small deployments of network in various markets and prove open access was the future. With Antarctica Capital, we now have a partner who understands our vision and is committed to helping us bridge the digital divide in urban and rural America.”
About eCommunity™ Holdings
Founded in 2022, eCommunity™ privately funds, builds and operates open-access fiber networks across the USA. eCommunity™ networks are carrier neutral and will be well positioned for the future growth and increasing value of data transport. The mission of eCommunity™ is to deploy fiber infrastructure unhindered by legacy restraints and enable any and all future communications technologies. eCommunity™ is led by Antwon Alsobrook, CEO and Keith Quarles Jr., President, who along with the executive team possess decades of experience building and managing broadband infrastructure across the United States.
About Antarctica Capital
Antarctica Capital is an international private equity firm headquartered in New York. Antarctica Capital is a registered investment advisor and is dedicated to investments in private markets and real assets and the establishment of long-term capital vehicles to leverage this investment focus. Antarctica's investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and to provide more than capital to develop companies. The firm has an absolute return focus, which leads the firm to rigorously evaluate and build conviction around idiosyncratic investment opportunities and build value through the implementation of its investment strategies, such as SIGA®, SARO® and SEREY™.
For more information about Antarctica Capital, visit https://antarcticacapital.com/.
About A2D
A2D is the nation’s only African American-owned and operated, open access fiber carrier. A2D’s focus is to expand fiber-to-the-premise connectivity in urban and rural America. We do so by enabling multiple internet providers to compete in bringing affordable, highspeed internet-based services, directly to homes and businesses via eCommunity™.
For more information about A2D, visit http://www.a2dinc.com and https://www.ecommunityfiber.com as well as on social media @ecommunityfiber
