Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3005688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/5/2022 @ 2141 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: E. Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Packard Rd.

WEATHER: clear, night

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kristie Ferguson

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: Q3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious/life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

on 10/5/2022 at approximately 2141 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks responded to a single vehicle roll over on US Route 2 in E. Montpelier. Upon arrival the operator was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. The operator was identified as Kristie Ferguson, there were no other occupants in the vehicle. Ferguson was immediately transported to UVMMC for her injuries. Upon further investigation, it was suspected that Ferguson was impaired while operating the motor vehicle. Ferguson was cited to appear in Vermont Superior court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2022 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.