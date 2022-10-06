Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3005688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/5/2022 @ 2141 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: E. Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Packard Rd.
WEATHER: clear, night
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kristie Ferguson
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: Q3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious/life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
on 10/5/2022 at approximately 2141 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks responded to a single vehicle roll over on US Route 2 in E. Montpelier. Upon arrival the operator was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. The operator was identified as Kristie Ferguson, there were no other occupants in the vehicle. Ferguson was immediately transported to UVMMC for her injuries. Upon further investigation, it was suspected that Ferguson was impaired while operating the motor vehicle. Ferguson was cited to appear in Vermont Superior court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2022 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.