Documentary Brings Intimate Perspective on Climate Change to Acclaimed LA Film Festival
The Weight of Water: The Human Costs of the Climate Crisis is being screened at the Awareness Film Festival in mid-October.
The Weight of Water hopes to serve as a catalyst for inspiring its audience to act. “Philips and Vallangi’s ability to speak to the head and the heart at the same time makes this film truly special”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weight of Water, an urgent exploration of the human costs of the climate crisis from Indian writer Neelima Vallangi and British filmmaker Deej Phillips, was recently selected to be shown at the prestigious Awareness Film Festival at the Regals Cinema LA Live venue on October 13th, 2022 from 5-7 PM.
— Zain Jaffer, Founder of The Zain Jaffer Foundation and Zain Ventures
The film provides an intimate look into the lives of communities in Nepal that are currently being affected by some of the most direct and dramatic effects of climate change, telling three unique stories that range across that country. In 2020, the Global Climate Risk Index ranked Nepal 20th on its list of regions most vulnerable to climate change-driven extreme weather events. Vallangi and Phillips uncover the lived realities that occur beneath these numbers, bringing home the tangible realities that tend to get sidelined by studies and statistics.
As its title suggests, the preciousness and precariousness of securing access to water is a recurring theme throughout the film. Recognizing the importance of capturing a diverse spectrum of insights and experiences, the film features scientists and activists alongside community members. In doing so, it provides a nuanced and comprehensive overview of the latest in climate science while providing its audience with unprecedented access to the lives and struggles of Nepalese communities articulated in their own voices, inviting viewers into the kind of nuanced perspective necessary to understand such a multifaceted issue.
By combining scientific knowledge with emotional immediacy, The Weight of Water hopes to serve as a catalyst for inspiring its audience to act. “Philips and Vallangi’s ability to speak to the head and the heart at the same time is what makes this film truly special,” says Zain Jaffer, head of the Zain Jaffer Foundation and Zain Ventures, the family office which helped fund the documentary. “They have a unique style and message that deserves as wide a platform as possible.”
The Awareness Film Festival is renowned for its commitment to providing a platform to independent filmmakers from around the world. The Festival recognizes the film’s capacity to do more than simply entertain, showcasing works that foster critical social awareness.
Currently entering its 13th year, the Festival has made exceptional strides in promoting close connections between artists, activists, and charitable organizations. In addition to covering topics from social justice to spirituality through narrative features, documentaries, short films, and even music videos, the Festival hosts panel talks with filmmakers and performances from conscious artists and musicians. As a nonprofit organization, the Festival donates all of the proceeds from these events to its charitable partners.
“It is an extraordinary honor to be a part of the Awareness Film Festival,” says Phillips. “They are doing absolutely essential work in bringing the cultural sphere into direct, vital contact with the defining issues of our time. Their commitment to using art as a medium for change perfectly echoes my ethos as a filmmaker.”
Phillips and Vallangi hope that the screening at the festival will help expose their message to a broader audience. A shorter version of the film was previously released on DW TV and its affiliated online platforms, reaching a geographically diverse array of English, Spanish, German, and Arabic-speaking viewers. Through the Festival screening, the duo hopes to reach a diverse audience while also catching the eyes of policymakers and government officials.
“Climate change is something that affects all of us,” says Phillips, “and something that we need to address as a global community. Film is a universal language, making it one of the most effective ways to raise awareness among diverse communities. Although The Weight of Water focuses on communities within Nepal, its message is aimed at every single one of us, and it aims to inspire people to create change in whatever way they can.”
Susan Mackasey
Beacon Marketing
+1 514-518-4328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other