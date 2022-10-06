Documentary Brings Intimate Perspective on Climate Change to Acclaimed LA Film Festival

The Human Cost of Climate Crisis The Weight of Water Awareness Festival Poster

The Weight of Water: The Human Costs of the Climate Crisis is being screened at the Awareness Film Festival in mid-October.

The Weight of Water hopes to serve as a catalyst for inspiring its audience to act. “Philips and Vallangi’s ability to speak to the head and the heart at the same time makes this film truly special” — Zain Jaffer, Founder of The Zain Jaffer Foundation and Zain Ventures