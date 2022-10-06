Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with Mikaylah Williams, the No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruit in the Class of 2023
McKernan signs his first NIL deal with a high school athlete.
I’d be a fool to not sign MK. In addition to her unmatched skill on the court, her character is nothing short of admirable. Her zest for life, hunger for growth, and love for family spoke to me.”LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Mikaylah Williams, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 for women’s college basketball.
— Gordon McKernan
Williams, a native of Bossier City, Louisiana, plays as a senior guard for Parkway High School’s Lady Panthers Basketball team. After leading the Lady Panthers to the 2022 Class 5A state championship game, Williams was named Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and one of five finalists for the Naismith National High School Girls Player of the Year while boasting a 4.0 GPA.
The No. 1 recruit, who carries a wealth of achievements both on and off the court, has proven herself a force to be reckoned with. In addition to playing for her high school’s basketball team, Williams plays on the Mavs Elite GUAA travel team.
Williams put predictions to ease after verbally committing to Coach Kim Mulkey of the Louisiana State University’s Lady Tigers Basketball team earlier this year. On June 24, Williams shared the exciting news in a video posted to her Twitter account. She said, “In order to take my game to the next level and continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there’s only one place that I wanted to be: home. I’ve decided I will be attending Louisiana State University.”
When asked about his decision to offer an NIL deal to a high school recruit, McKernan said, “I’d be a fool to not sign MK. In addition to her unmatched skill on the court, her character is nothing short of admirable. Her zest for life, hunger for growth, and love for family spoke to me.”
Williams is sure to excel in purple and gold, especially given her experience with the latter. In 2022, Williams won a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup FIBA 3x3 World Cup, where she was also named MVP. Additionally, she was named one of twelve players on the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team, who took home a gold medal after completing in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Hungary this summer.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here