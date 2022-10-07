BeachesMLS selects RE-Target® to grow member engagement, targeted advertising in the new Clareity® dashboard
RE-Target enables multiple listing services & associations to deliver targeted messages to their audiences, improving awareness & engagement with key benefits.
RE-Target’s ability to showcase geographically relevant ads in our dashboard has us excited to roll out this new program to connect our members with businesses in our local real estate ecosystem.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 43,000-member BeachesMLS, serving Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie REALTORS®, has selected RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to enhance member engagement with MLS resources and regional real estate home service businesses.
— Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS
RE-Target® is a new communications channel that enables multiple listing services (MLS) and associations to deliver highly targeted messages to their subscriber and member audiences, improving awareness and engagement with key tools and resources provided by the organization. This new channel also establishes a robust advertising program on BeachesMLS’ MyRealtorDash (Clareity’s D4 SSO) dashboard for its affiliate members and local businesses to reach local real estate professionals where they are most active.
“RE-Target’s ability to showcase unique, geographically relevant ads to our members in their MyRealtorDash has us excited to roll out this new program to connect our members with businesses in our local real estate ecosystem,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®. “As a forward-thinking MLS, we believe in adopting leading-edge services that advance our members’ ability to be successful. We are pleased to be the exclusive provider of this remarkable platform in the Southeast Florida Marketplace.”
“We could not have asked for a better partner on the pilot integration of RE-Target in the new Clareity D4 dashboard,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “Since BeachesMLS covers a large geographic area, we’ve been able to combine Clareity’s robust tagging capabilities with RE-Target’s custom segmentation engine to deliver highly relevant ads and messages to the right members at the right time. This is exactly what RE-Target was designed to do for associations and MLSs.”
BeachesMLS members will soon see ads and communications relevant to both their own and their customers’ needs. These messages will include discounts and promotions from affiliates and home service providers, along with industry events, training, and education to support the membership in growing their business.
RE-Target® is an innovative advertising & communications channel for MLS and REALTOR® organizations.