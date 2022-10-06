Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“World Post Day – UPU”

MACAU, October 6 - To celebrate the World Post Day instituted by the Universal Postal Union, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at our Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and the Shop of Communications Museum, from 09:00 to 14:00 on 9th October 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Post Day - UPU”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to the public.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises of CTT are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.