Sphaera, Inc. Successfully Completes An 80,000 Sq Ft. Facility Decommission, Migration & Custom Fit-up Project, Portland
The project featured decommission & migration of a $1.5 billion automotive data management solutions company’s office space, engineering lab, and data center.HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphaera Inc., a trusted IT infrastructure management company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a decommission, migration, and custom data center fit-up project in Portland, OR. This large-scale project involved migration, certified data destruction, application & systems migration, and facility build-out for a $1.5 billion multinational Automotive Data Management Solutions (DMS) company.
The multinational client needed to decommission its 80,000 sq. ft. office space, engineering lab & data center in Portland, OR, and relocate critical services to a smaller location, and complete custom fit-up/build-out of the new facility.
The CIO of the $1.5 billion-multinational client commented: “In January 2022, we faced a time-constrained challenge to decommission and exit two floors (approximately 80,000 square feet) of a building that we had been tenants in for 20 years. We also needed custom build services as we looked to relocate critical services across town to a smaller office. We truly appreciate the talent, planning, and commitment of the Sphaera team. They managed all logistics coordination with our project managers, external vendors, city government, and internal departments, including real estate, IT, facilities, and legal. By May 2022, they had the engineering lab moved, including all hardware, equipment, and applications, ensuring the successful completion of the project, on budget and on time. I highly recommend Sphaera for IT & critical infrastructure migration and decommission work!”
To download the case study, please visit: Sphaera Decommissions 80,000 sq. ft. Office, Engineering Lab & Data Center, Relocates & Builds Out the New Facility in Portland, OR
From design to decommission, Sphaera brings a skilled and experienced team of certified domain experts and a superior cost model to help companies deploy critical wireless and IT infrastructure, enhance and optimize performance, align technologies with the needs of their business, and elevate the strength of internal IT departments. A privately held company, Sphaera, Inc. has experienced exponential growth since its foundation in 2017, which it attributes to favorable market demand, a highly experienced and skilled workforce with more than 250 years of combined domain expertise, superior supply-chain logistics, and an advantageous cost model.
About Sphaera, Inc.
Sphaera (Greek – Sphere) is a trusted IT services partner that provides full lifecycle tech infrastructure management to regional telecommunications companies, colocation data centers, and Fortune 2000 enterprises. With proven experience and expertise in Engineer, Furnish, & Install (EF&I); Site Reliability Engineering & Systems Management; and Migrations, Decommission & Certified Data Destruction, Sphaera takes a strategic approach to ensure technology is an enabler of business performance.
We offer managed, project-based, and “smart hands” tech Infrastructure services and are strategically headquartered in Hillsboro, OR - one of the most heavily connected locations on the planet. Sphaera has major delivery hubs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas, the “Texas Triangle”, and the Northern Virginia locales.
