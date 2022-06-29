Sphaera, Inc. Appoints Matt Yaskovic Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Sphaera, a trusted IT infrastructure management company, is pleased to name Matt Yaskovic as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
Matt is a subject matter expert; always concerned about the details yet has the ability to develop the big picture and effectively share it with the project stakeholders."HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphaera Inc., a trusted IT infrastructure management company is pleased to name Matt Yaskovic as the organization's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
— Jon Billow, CEO at Sphaera, Inc.
At Sphaera, Matt will be responsible for the execution of the organization’s vision to own the complexity and risk in building & managing mission critical IT infrastructure for its customers; design through decommission. Prior to joining Sphaera, Matt served in numerous executive roles at Ziply Fiber, Data Foundry and Flexential.
“We are excited to have Matt on board at Sphaera,” says Jon Billow, Chief Executive Officer of Sphaera, Inc. “We are always looking for opportunities to provide highly effective and customized solutions to our clients, and understanding their key needs is always a top goal for us. Matt brings to Sphaera a deep understanding of telecom, data centers and cloud environments. He is a subject matter expert; always concerned about the details yet has the ability to develop the big picture and effectively share it with the project stakeholders.”
A seasoned high-tech executive, Matt Yaskovic is a leader, innovator and engineer with over 30 years of experience working with IT infrastructure, in both service provider and enterprise environments. For the last 15 years, he has been directly involved in the design, build, operation and decommissioning of several Tier II/III datacenters that protect the critical IT systems of some of the world’s largest companies in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy and cloud computing.
Prior to the datacenter boom, Matt designed and implemented network points of presence all over the world for several Network Service Providers.
A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Matt served as a Cryptologic Technician in the U.S. Navy deployed aboard USS Texas CGN-39 during Operation Desert Storm and later attended Linfield University.
From design to decommission, Sphaera brings a skilled and experienced team of certified domain experts and a superior cost model to help companies deploy critical wireless and IT infrastructure, enhance and optimize performance, align technologies with the needs of their business, and elevate the strength of internal IT departments. A privately held company, Sphaera, Inc. has experienced exponential growth since its foundation in 2017, which it attributes to a favorable market demand, a highly experienced and skilled workforce with more than 250 years of combined domain expertise, superior supply-chain logistics, and an advantageous cost model.
About Sphaera, Inc.
Sphaera (Greek – Sphere) is a trusted IT services partner that provides full lifecycle tech infrastructure management to regional telecommunications companies, co-location data centers, and Fortune 2000 enterprises. With proven experience and expertise in Engineer, Furnish, & Install (EF&I); Site Reliability Engineering & Systems Management; and Migrations, Decommission & Certified Data Destruction, Sphaera takes a strategic approach to ensure technology is an enabler of business performance.
We offer managed, project-based, and “smart hands” tech Infrastructure services and are strategically headquartered in Hillsboro, OR - one of the most heavily connected locations on the planet. Sphaera has major delivery hubs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas, the “Texas Triangle”, and the Northern Virginia locales.
Learn more: sphaera.net
Contact: info@sphaera.net or 1-800-705-2619
