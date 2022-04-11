Sphaera Showcases its Lifecycle Tech Infrastructure Expertise, Experience, and Cost Model at i-SIGMA Conference & Expo
The tech infrastructure market, fueled by rapid 5G deployments & cloud/edge technologies, is expected to show strong growth rates over the next 5 years.
We are always looking for opportunities to provide highly effective and customized tech infrastructure solutions to our clients, and understanding their key needs is a top goal for us.”HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphaera Inc., a trusted IT infrastructure services partner that provides full lifecycle technology infrastructure management for network service providers, data centers, and enterprises is proud to announce its continued annual participation in the i-SIGMA Conference and Expo, the only comprehensive information lifecycle management conference of its kind focused on records and information management and secure data destruction with a full truck lot expo.
“We are excited to attend the conference and expo so we can meet with partners and clients to learn more about their challenges and concerns with their tech infrastructure environments,” says Matthew Yaskovic, Chief Operating Officer of Sphaera, Inc. “We are always looking for opportunities to provide highly effective and customized solutions to our clients, and understanding their key needs is a top goal for us. At the conference, we will have two Sphaera staff members on our contingent attempt to get their Certified Secure Destruction Specialist® (CSDS®) certifications that will further increase our aptitude in the field of data destruction & sanitization. Other things I intend to do while I am there is to rekindle relationships with some of the other electronic storage media destruction and sanitization service providers. Finally, we look forward to introducing our new capabilities in the Pacific Northwest, especially mobile onsite data destruction, in addition to our plant-based data sanitization, destruction, and storage decommissioning and migration solutions.”
The technology infrastructure market is expected to show strong growth rates over the next 5 years. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for 5G network deployment for better speed and connectivity and the growth of hyperscale and colocation data centers as companies look to adopt cloud and edge strategies. According to Global Market Insights, “The Data Center Infrastructure Market size surpassed USD 50 billion in 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027.” The market size is projected to be over $100 billion in 2027. Likewise, Telecom Network Infrastructure Market size exceeded USD 90 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% between 2021 and 2027.
From design to decommission, Sphaera brings a skilled and experienced team of certified and domain experts and a superior cost model to help companies deploy critical wireless and IT infrastructure, enhance and optimize performance, align technologies with the needs of their business, and elevate the strength of internal IT departments. A privately held company, Sphaera, Inc. has experienced exponential growth since its foundation in 2019, which it attributes to favorable market demand, a highly experienced, skilled, and seasoned workforce, superior supply-chain logistics, and an advantageous cost model.
Sphaera, Inc. will take part in the i-SIGMA Conference & Expo on April 11-33, 2022 in Orlando, FL.
We invite journalists, partners, and prospects to meet with us at the conference:
Who: Matthew Yaskovic, CSDS, COO at Sphaera, Inc.
1-800-705-2619 or matthew.yaskovic@sphaera.net
When: April 11-13, 2022
Where: JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, Oralndo, FL
About i-SIGMA Conference & Expo:
The International Secure Information Governance & Management Association™(i-SIGMA®) is proud to offer the only comprehensive information lifecycle management conference of its kind focused on records and information management and secure data destruction with a full truck lot expo. Keep up-to-date with the latest trends in secure information governance and management as well as best business practices for the industry when you attend the 2022 Conference & Expo in-person this 11-13 April in Orlando, FL at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.
About Sphaera, Inc.
Sphaera (Greek – Sphere) is a trusted IT services partner that provides full lifecycle tech infrastructure management to regional telecommunications companies, colocation data centers, and Fortune 2000 enterprises. With proven experience and expertise in Engineer, Furnish, & Install (EF&I), Site Reliability Engineering, Database & Systems Management, Migrations, Decommissioning, and Certified Data Destruction, Sphaera takes a strategic approach to ensure technology is an enabler of business performance.
We offer managed, project-based, and “smart hands'' tech Infrastructure services and are strategically headquartered in Hillsboro, OR - one of the most heavily connected locations on the planet. Sphaera has major delivery hubs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas, the “Texas Triangle”, and the Northern Virginia locales.
