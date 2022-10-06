Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc., finishes Q3 2022 with $57,275,000 in fundings, a 16.5% increase over Q3 2021.
Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. a leader in transportation equipment financing reported funding results for Q3 of 2022 ending September 30, 2022. During the quarter, CFF funded $57,275,590 from 553 transactions with an average transaction size of $103,572. Year to date 2022, CFF has funded $168,610,000 from 1801 transactions.
"We are continuing our record pace in 2022. Q3 results are 16.5% better than the same period in 2021 and our annual fundings are expected to be $230+ million.” Said Matt Manero, Founder and President of CFF.
Manero continued, “Our formula is simple. We focus on culture, work ethic, niche and customer experience every day. That is how CFF has been built and we are proud of who we are.”
About Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.
Founded in 1995, privately held and located outside of Dallas, TX, CFF has grown to one of the largest transportation equipment finance companies in America. CFF offers financing products to the end users of equipment within four primary industries of trucking, towing, construction, and delivery vehicles.
