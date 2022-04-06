Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,248 in the last 365 days.

CFF Insurance Agency, Inc. reports record Q1 2022

Q1 2022 produced $1,872,650 in premiums written from 212 units. Pacing for $10 million in premiums in first 12 months of business.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFF Insurance Agency, Inc., started in October of 2021, continues to scale with speed as Q1 2022 results were $1,872,650 in premium volume from 212 units.

“We continue to pull market share within the transportation equipment insurance industry every month since we started in October of 2021. Our direct appointment relationships, technology platforms and amazing team allow us to provide unmatched service and pricing to our transportation clients.” Said Justin Feaster, President and CEO of CFF Insurance.

The startup agency is pacing to produce over $10 million in premiums within their first 12 months of business. “Our marketing efforts are really taking shape and each month we reach more and more transportation clients directly. We are an end user-based company. We speak with each and every client on a one-on-one basis to deeply understand their needs and create the best tailor made insurance solution for them. This approach, along with our culture of customer first, speed, transparency and expertise are why we continue to thrive.”

ABOUT CFF INSURANCE AGENCY, INC.

Founded in 2021, by transportation insurance and technology veterans, CFF Insurance is approaching the transportation industry in a new and unique way. Learn more about them at www.cffinsure.com.

Justin Feaster
CFF Insurance
+1 2543962321
email us here

You just read:

CFF Insurance Agency, Inc. reports record Q1 2022

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.