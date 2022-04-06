CFF Insurance Agency, Inc. reports record Q1 2022
Q1 2022 produced $1,872,650 in premiums written from 212 units. Pacing for $10 million in premiums in first 12 months of business.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFF Insurance Agency, Inc., started in October of 2021, continues to scale with speed as Q1 2022 results were $1,872,650 in premium volume from 212 units.
“We continue to pull market share within the transportation equipment insurance industry every month since we started in October of 2021. Our direct appointment relationships, technology platforms and amazing team allow us to provide unmatched service and pricing to our transportation clients.” Said Justin Feaster, President and CEO of CFF Insurance.
The startup agency is pacing to produce over $10 million in premiums within their first 12 months of business. “Our marketing efforts are really taking shape and each month we reach more and more transportation clients directly. We are an end user-based company. We speak with each and every client on a one-on-one basis to deeply understand their needs and create the best tailor made insurance solution for them. This approach, along with our culture of customer first, speed, transparency and expertise are why we continue to thrive.”
