Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. finishes H1 2022 with $110 million in fundings, a record pace

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. a leader in transportation equipment financing reported financial results for H1 and Q2 of 2022 ending June 30, 2021. For Q2 2022, CFF funded $58,090,953 from 609 transactions with an average transaction size of $95,387. For H1 2022, CFF funded $110,461,300 from 1243 transactions with an average transaction size of $88,866."By all measures, our YOY results show a solid increase. Fundings are up, transaction count is up as well as average transaction size. The second half of the year has always been stronger than the first half, so we are poised to once again have a record year.” Said Matt Manero, Founder and President of CFF.Manero continued, “We will continue to focus on our culture and core niches like we have for the past 27 years. It is clear that the economy wants to slow down, and our team is prepared to face a headwind. But with a clear plan and enough horsepower, we can and will reach our goal of another record year.”About Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.Founded in 1995, privately held and located outside of Dallas, TX, CFF has grown to one of the largest transportation equipment finance companies in America. CFF offers financing products to the end users of equipment within four primary industries of trucking, towing, construction, and delivery vehicles.Learn more about CFF at www.cffnationwide.com and watch our corporate HQ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CESopqUgAns