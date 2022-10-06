MentorAPM selected to provide EAM for City of Santa Monica Plant Upgrades
Leading edge asset management software solutions provider joins high-profile effort
We look forward to demonstrating the critical role water technology and innovation, including advanced asset performance and condition monitoring, is going to play in the future of water.”PHOENIX, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting the City of Santa Monica on its mission to water self-sufficiency by 2023, MentorAPM has been selected to provide an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system for the City’s Water Resources Division and the Sustainable Water Supply Program. Included in the $200 million “One Water” initiative, MentorAPM will deliver a comprehensive computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and asset performance management (APM) to optimize plant performance and extend asset availability across new and existing infrastructure.
“When the City embarked on its goal to be water self-sufficient just over 10 years ago, many questioned if the goal was attainable,” said Sunny Wang, water resources manager at the City of Santa Monica. “Since then, we are now one year away in making that a reality to increase Santa Monica’s local water supply to over 90 percent and reduce our reliance on imported water from 40 percent currently to less than 10 percent. Our target is within reach, and we are confident with MentorAPM’s help modernizing our maintenance and operations, the new Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP) and plant upgrades at the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will get us across the finish line in 2023. We look forward to demonstrating the critical role water technology and innovation, including advanced asset performance and condition monitoring, is going to play in the future of water.”
MentorAPM is the first EAM/CMMS platform to manage both vertical and horizontal assets in one solution. The software seamlessly integrates with water and wastewater utilities’ geographic information systems (GIS) to enable field management of infrastructure functions and maintenance. The City’s water and wastewater infrastructure stretch across a combined eight square miles. Through the Mentor APM Enterprise 3.0 platform’s mobile capabilities, the City of Santa Monica will be able to effectively collect and analyze critical asset data across the entire treatment and distribution enterprise. Asset maintenance and performance management will be prioritized by risk thereby maximizing efficiency, safety and reliability.
Wang adds, “Before MentorAPM, our asset data was fragmented and siloed between different teams which were not being used effectively. We will now have all the functionality needed to manage these high-profile projects and costly assets under one umbrella designed specifically for utilities seeking more sustainable operations – keeping us aligned with the basic principles of the One Water initiative.”
The City’s $96 million stormwater harvesting and potable reuse facility, SWIP, will be coming online by the end of 2022 and the $72 million Olympic Well Field Restoration and Arcadia Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project is currently underway and slated for completion in Fall 2023. Once complete, the overall treatment capacity at the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will increase from approximately 10 million gallons per day (MGD) to 13 MGD, servicing more than 93,000 Santa Monica residents and 2,700 commercial customers.
About MentorAPM
Founded in 2017 by co-founders Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM is a provider of leading-edge asset management software solutions. The company is powered by more than 50 years of combined experience working with asset-intensive industries and utilities to create better applications and deliver a different kind of enterprise software experience.
MentorAPM equips organizations with vital tools and knowledge to achieve excellence in their management of critical infrastructure assets. Its groundbreaking Work & Asset Performance Management (CMMS) software is built for complex operations in both utilities and process industries. MentorAPM offers a superior single SaaS solution at prices and terms that make sense.
The suite is designed to help you manage your assets in the context of an overall Asset Management program. It includes a central CMMS; integrated mobile work management; PM optimization; failure mode management and libraries; criticality and risk analysis; asset condition management and libraries; GIS integration; and risk-based decision-making tools – all built on a foundation of Asset Management best practices that direct you to the right asset strategies. MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective management of both vertical (plant) and horizontal (network) assets.
