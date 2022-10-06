Best-Selling Children’s Author, Glenys Nellist, Releases New Books in “Good News” Series from Our Daily Bread Publishing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing is proud to announce the release of two more books in the popular “Good News” series from best-selling children’s author, Glenys Nellist. "Good News! It's Creation!” and "Good News! God Loves You!” are both available now wherever books are sold.
Parents and kids can snuggle up for story time with these adorable, chunky board books for ages 1–4. Precious little ones will be filled with delight and wonder by illustrator Lizzie Walkley's whimsical, frolicking barnyard animals while learning deep truths about God's great love. In gentle rhyme and rhythm, Nellist affirms the heights and depths and permanence of God's love.
"Good News! God Loves You!” reminds us that God’s love is for everyone, both big and small. And "Good News! It's Creation!” teaches young readers about God’s plan for creation, how they play a beautiful part in it, and that everything God made, from the sun and moon to Adam and Eve, rejoices in God's design.
Other books in the series include "Good News! It's Easter!," "Good News! It's Christmas!," and "Good News! God Made Me!"
About the Author: Glenys Nellist is a best-selling author of many children’s books, including four popular series: Love Letters from God, Snuggle Time, 'Twas and Little Mole. Three of her books have been finalists in the ECPA Book of the Year awards. A former teacher, Glenys has a passion for bringing the Bible to life for young children and speaks regularly in schools and churches. She and her husband, David, are the proud parents of four adult children and the happy grandparents of four little ones.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
