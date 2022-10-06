IAL Publishes Video in Support of Iranian People with Congressional Leaders & Former White House/State Dept Officials

I want the Iranian people to know the world sees what is going on. I want you to know that I stand with you. God bless you and keep you safe."” — Congressman Scott Perry

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - the Iranian Americans for Liberty, headed by Executive Director, Bryan E. Leib, published a video message in support of the Iranian people titled: "We Hear You. We See You. We Support You." The video is dedicated to the brave Iranian people who deserve to have basic human rights, freedom of press, and liberty for all. Our message is clear; We hear you - we see you - we support you!

The video featured Congressional leaders such as; Congressman Scott Perry, Congresswoman Mary Miller, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. In addition, the video featured former senior White House and State Department Officials such as; Former U.S Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of State Len Khodorkovsky, former Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates and former Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat AntiSemitism Ellie Cohanim.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said: "This is David Friedman, the former United States Ambassador to Israel, I just wanted to say hello to all of the people of Iran and to say that we are standing with you in your quest for freedom."

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Len Khodorkovsky said: " I wholeheartedly support and admire the young women and men of Iran in your determination to reclaim your rights in your country."

Lastly, former Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ellie Cohanim said in Persian: "I'm recording this message to say I proudly support you the Iranian people. I urge you to not give up until freedom from Islamic Republic is achieved."

"We organized this video message from congressional leaders and former senior Trump administration officials to send a clear and strong message to the Iranian people who are fighting for freedom from the Khamenei regime – We hear you. We see you. We support you." said Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director of Iranian Americans for Liberty