A-LIGN Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for “Risk Management Innovation of the Year"
Company Recognized for Excellence and Innovation for Ransomware Preparedness AssessmentTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance and audit firm that offers a single-provider approach combining industry-leading expertise and innovative technology, today announced they won the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for “Risk Management Innovation of the Year.” A-LIGN received this recognition for its Ransomware Preparedness Assessment service that enables organizations to identify gaps in their cybersecurity posture and prepare for future cybersecurity events. Produced by market intelligence organization CyberSecurity Breakthrough, this award recognizes the world’s best products, solutions and companies within the crowded information security marketplace.
With its Ransomware Preparedness Assessment, A-LIGN continues its commitment to helping customers mitigate cybersecurity risks. Designed to test an organization’s preparedness for a possible cybersecurity event or determine if a planned response to an event is efficient and optimized, A-LIGN’s innovative, game-changing service provides a holistic strategy based on a three-phased approach that includes:
● Identify: Key asset and risk profile identification with security capabilities maturity review
● Test: Penetration Testing and Social Engineering using real-world attack simulations
● Prepare: Table-top simulation to close any gaps in ransomware response and preparedness capabilities
“We are honored to be recognized by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for our proven and comprehensive approach to ransomware preparedness, enabling organizations to equip and defend themselves against attacks at scale,” said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer, A-LIGN. “This award represents our continued commitment to our customers in delivering truly groundbreaking solutions and technology, such as A-SCEND, combined with expert professional services to prepare for today and tomorrow’s cybersecurity challenges.”
A-LIGN is proud to partner with over 3,500 clients in 30 countries and has completed more than 16,000 assessments. Organizations choose to work with A-LIGN due to their agility, auditing expertise, 24-hour response time, and the use of A-LIGN's compliance automation software solution, A-SCEND, helping to reduce the time and resources needed to prepare for an assessment. A-LIGN previously won the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for “SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year.” The company received this recognition for its innovative approach and for building a technology platform that empowers SMBs to achieve compliance.
CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honors excellence and recognizes the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security and Email Security. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from many different countries throughout the world.
A-LIGN understands it is critical to combine technology, easy-to-use processes, and knowledgeable experts to help clients achieve compliance. A-LIGN continues to add new features that meet the needs of businesses on one unified platform, further establishing A-SCEND’s place as an innovative technology solution that’s disrupting the security and compliance industry.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
