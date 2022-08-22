A-LIGN’s A-SCEND Compliance Automation Platform Wins 2022 SC Media Excellence Award
A-SCEND Compliance Automation Software Selected as Winner in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution CategoryTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance and audit firm, today announced that A-SCEND has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best Regulatory Compliance Solution. The announcement was made today as part of SC Media’s 2022 SC Awards coverage. The industry awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.
“We're proud to be recognized for the innovation we are providing to the cybersecurity compliance industry with A-SCEND, the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solution designed to meet organization's audit needs from readiness to report,” said Scott Price, CEO at A-LIGN. “We will continue to innovate through A-SCEND in ways that make compliance faster and easier for our global clients."
Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Excellence Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.
“The information security needs of organizations are dynamic, and a simple buy-sell relationship with a vendor will rarely be good enough,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. “The Excellence Award winners demonstrate they understand that their responsibility to customers goes well beyond the sale of a product or service.”
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
