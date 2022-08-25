A-LIGN's Mike Herdegen Named Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2022 CIO of the Year Honoree
Chief Technology Officer at A-LIGN Recognized as a Top Tampa Bay Executive in Information TechnologyTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance and audit firm, today announced that the company's Chief Technology Officer, Mike Herdegen, has been named a 2022 CIO of the Year honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This award recognizes top information technology executives and emerging leaders in Tampa Bay who are using innovative ways to create a competitive advantage and grow their companies.
Tampa Bay Business Journal's CIO of the Year awards program is the most prestigious recognition of Tampa Bay's top IT leaders and executives. CIOs and CTOs play a critical role in corporate success as technology continues to be a driving factor to operational success in the Tampa Bay business world. These leading executives' roles daily expand and evolve from IT infrastructure, platforms, and cybersecurity to hardware and software development.
Herdegen is responsible for internal IT operations, ensuring A-LIGN operates against the highest standards for security in protecting information and system integrity. He also oversees the development of A-LIGN's compliance management platform, A-SCEND, which enables customers to streamline their audits, save time and resources through automation, and demonstrate their security posture year-round.
"One of the reasons I came out of retirement to join A-LIGN was because of the organization's values. A-LIGN has a culture of collaboration, expertise, integrity, and vision," said Mike Herdegen, CTO at A-LIGN. "The A-SCEND features we are currently rolling out include market-leading new capabilities that keep pace with the rapidly-evolving expectations of our customers. At A-LIGN, support means exceptional service for our clients and opportunities for our employees, and we focus on people and technology to achieve both."
The Tampa Bay Business Journal selected 2022 CIO of the Year honorees based on: accomplishments, leadership efforts, ethics in management and business practices, philanthropic contributions and involvement, significant projects spearheaded during the pandemic and over the past year, and how such initiatives have strengthened the company's strategic market position.
Herdegen's team of over 50 domestic and international IT professionals and developers have reimagined the A-SCEND product from an internal facing audit tool to an external facing solution to scale the organization's footprint in the market as a leader in the cybersecurity service industry. The SaaS platform is purpose-built, performing end-to-end cybersecurity audits through the entire compliance process.
With an innovative single-provider, readiness-to-report approach, Herdegen's primary goal over the last year and a half has been to transform A-SCEND into a cybersecurity platform that assists over three thousand clients in their compliance initiatives, and allows their audits to be as streamlined and successful as possible.
Outside of A-LIGN, Herdegen serves as the primary information technology resource at Think Big for Kids, helping underprivileged youth discover their untapped potential by bringing them exciting career exploration, mentorship, and skill development opportunities. Additionally, Herdegen is on the Tampa Bay Estuary Program's (TBEP) Community Advisory Committee, responsible for judging the grants provided by TBEP and facilitating grant decision meetings.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
