CBD Patch Market Expected to Reach USD 595,148.34 Thousand with Product, Application, End-User and Forecast
CBD Patch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period to 2028.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of CBD Patch Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the CBD Patch Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
The premium CBD Patch Market business report endows with a better understanding of the fine distinction related to complex information on competitors, consumers, trends, and investments, etc. at the short turnaround time. The CBD Patch Market research report service provides beneficial solutions for both start-up businesses as well as established enterprises with equal care and commitment to quality.
CBD Patch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 595,148.34 thousand by 2028. Growing adoption of CBD Patch in the pain relief applications and consumer awareness is boosting the market.
The major companies which are dealing in the CBD Patch are Papa and Barkley, Pure Ratios, Charlotte�s Web, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., La Mend Inc., Always Pure Organics Ltd, Envy CBD, GoGreen Hemp, Harmony, Healist Naturals, HempBombs.com, Isodiol International Inc., Kangdi Overseas Business Co., Ltd., Manna Molecular, Mary�s Medicinal, Natures Script, Nutrae, LLC., PureKana, SAVAN, Shenzhen Ruiyan Technology Co., Ltd, Snowden Ltd., Social CBD, Upstate Elevator Supply Co., and other in domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
CBD patches are transdermal patches containing cannabidiol (CBD). They slowly release CBD into the bloodstream through the skin. Some people may prefer this CBD delivery system to inhaling vaporized CBD or ingesting it orally via edibles or drinks. CBD patches may be a more suitable option for certain applications, such as treating pain, although personal preference will play a role in choosing the best way to take CBD. This transdermal method delivers the CBD quickly to the local area around the patch. From there, it works its way into the bloodstream. When people take CBD orally - via an oil or gummy, for example � the compound must first pass through the digestive system. The body may then use it, break it down, or even simply excrete it as waste. As such, much of an oral CBD dose may be lost in the digestive system.
CBD Patch Market Scope and Market Size
The CBD Patch market is segmented on the basis of the product, species, packaging, dosage, derivative, application, source type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, the CBD Patch market is segmented into reservoir, matrix and layer drug-in-adhesive. In 2021, reservoir segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its use in varied CBD applications and its steady and controlled release for longer period of time.
On the basis of species, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabis indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high CBD and low THC percentage as compared to sativa and hybrid. As many regions have a limit in the use of THC in products, cannabis indica is preferred.
On the basis of packaging, the CBD Patch market is segmented into two to five patches, single patch and more than five patch. In 2021, two to five patches segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high availability and the discounts offered by manufacturers on a bundle of patches in this range.
On the basis of dosage, the CBD Patch market is segmented into below 30 mg, 30-40 mg, 40-50 mg and above 50 mg. In 2021, below 30 mg segment is dominating the CBD Patch market as the market is at its initial stages and new consumers start with low dosage and then increase as per the requirement.
