3D Printing Medical Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.47 billion by 2029, at CAGR of 18.72% during 2022 to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the 3D printing medical devices market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 18.72% during the forecast period.
The 3D printing medical devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 18.72% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
3D Printing Medical Devices market report also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the 3D Printing Medical Devices industry.
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scenario
From the name itself, it is clear that 3D printing medical devices are the medical products that are manufactured using 3D technology. This involves the application of various number of different manufacturing methods/techniques that are primarily based on creating a digital file/image of the object to be manufactured before a number of different methods.
The Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:
Cord Blood Registry Systems (US), Cordlife Group Limited (Singapore), Cryo-Cell International (US), ViaCord (US), Cryo-Save AG (Netherlands), LifeCell International (India), StemCyte (US), Global Cord Blood Corporation (China), Smart Cells International (UK), Vita34 AG (Germany), Abbott (US), BD (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan) and CryoHoldco (Mexico)
Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmented By:
By Product (Dental Products, Cardiovascular Products, Neurological Products, Orthopedic Products, Cranio-Maxillofacial Products, Others)
By Technology (Bioprinting, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, EBM, Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-Based Technologies, 3DP/Adhesion Bonding/Binder Jetting, Others)
By Components (Equipment, Material, Services and Software)
By Type (Surgical Guides, Surgical Instruments, Prosthetics and Implants, Tissue Engineering Products), Application (Medical, Pharmaceutical, Others)
By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others)
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising prevalence of surgical procedures: Growing prevalence of surgical procedures owing to various reasons all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. In other words, rising incidence rate of road accidents, kidney stones and others is directly inducing growth of the market.
Research and development proficiencies: Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of medial devices is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Growing development of healthcare infrastructure: Surging number of public private partnerships for the development of healthcare facilities and infrastructure especially in the developing economies is fostering the growth of the market. Rising introduction of novel technologies for the preservation of stem cells and their storage as a collaborative effort of public and private players is further bolstering the growth of the market.
Market Opportunity: Emerging Markets
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2022 to 2029. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)South America (Brazil etc.)Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Recent Development
In September 2020, nTopology (US) raised funding of USD 40 million for the development of the nTop software platform for additive manufacturing processes. This will prove to be profitable in the long run.
