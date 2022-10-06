CBD Oil Market Expected to Reach USD 136.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 38.90% with Top Players and Forecast
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market value, which was USD 9.86 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 136.64 billion by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of CBD Oil Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the CBD Oil Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 38.90% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 9.86 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 136.64 billion by 2029. �Hemp Based� dominates the type segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market owing to the increasing acceptance of refined cannabidiol (CBD) products and various medical applications.
Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Tilray. (US), Hexo (Canada), CannTrust (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Alkaline88, LLC. (US), NewAge Inc. (US), Cannara. (Canada), Dixie Brands (US), KANNAWAY LLC. (US), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada), CANNABIS Aphria (Canada), CURA CS, LLC. (US), KAZMIRA (US), Curaleaf (US) and CannazALL (US)
Cannabidiol (CBD) is used a wide array of application owing to its medically proven beneficial properties. Cannabidiol (CBD) is the second monst prevalent active ingredient in marijuana. Cannabidiol is a phytocannabinoid that can be used in a wide range of personal care and cosmetic products as an active ingredient.
Drivers
Growth and expansion influenced the market growth
Growth and expansion of personal care and cosmetics industry promoted the direct and indirect growth of this market. This is because of the fact that cannabidiol is effective in treating skin in cases of swelling, pain, and redness from existing breakouts, or irritation from skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.
Growing awareness to direct the market demand and supply
Increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. Also, high adoption of hemp oil in pharmaceutical industries as it reduces the body pain is a positive sign. This in turn is bolstering the growth of the market.
Rising research and development operations
Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.
Opportunities
Rise in the technological advancements
Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with growth in industrialization has increased the use of hemp materials for numerous application is further ensuring a bright future for the market.
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
An Overview of the CBD Oil Market Industry
Manufacturers’ Market Share Production Market Share by Regions
Consumption in Different Regions
Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type
Analysis of the CBD Oil Market by Applications
CBD Oil Market Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures CBD Oil Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel
Market Trends
Research Findings and Conclusions on the CBD Oil Market
Data Source and Methodology
