Least appoints Nick Fisher as Head of Sales as momentum in digital leasing builds

Nick Fisher, Head of Sales at Least

- Commercial leasing proptech firm Least continues to invest in its senior management -

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Least, the platform delivering a faster digital leasing experience, is continuing to invest in its senior management team following its £1.5 million seed funding round in June. Nick Fisher, formerly VP of Sales at Aprao and ex-Chartered Surveyor at Kingly Partners, has joined the team as Head of Sales.

During his tenure at proptech company Aprao, Nick spent three successful years helping to grow the business from a small handful of customers to a global provider across EMEA, Australia and the US. Now on a mission to accelerate and optimise its development post-raise, Nick has been hired to lead the continued growth of Least within the commercial leasing market.

In addition to working in the proptech sector, Nick has a further five years’ agency experience working as a chartered surveyor, so knows the problems that Least is solving intimately.

Least recently announced the close of its seed funding round, led by Love Ventures and backed by Concrete Venture Capital. The appointment of a Head of Sales is one of a series of strategic moves Least is undertaking to cement its commitment to transforming commercial leasing for landlords, occupiers, agents, property managers, and lawyers.



Nick Fisher, Head of Sales at Least commented:

“I am excited to join Least off the back of its latest funding round. I started my career in the commercial leasing markets and look forward to bringing to life a product that can streamline archaic processes.

Least is tackling a huge problem that affects everyone involved in leasing commercial real estate. Communicating to the industry that there is a holistic solution to a common pain point is going to be pivotal in the growth of the business.”



Leon Ballard, Co-Founder of Least added:

“Bringing Nick onboard marks another big step in our journey to transforming the commercial leasing process. It’s a testament to the ambition of our team and our vision for change. We’re excited for more people to know about us and to start using the Least product to expedite their leasing. We will be growing the team further in the coming months to further service our expanding customer base.

Since the close of our seed funding round, we have been rolling out new features and making strategic hires to incentivise the commercial leasing landscape to come together and speed up the process, for the benefit of everyone involved. We very much look forward to sharing more news on this in due course.”