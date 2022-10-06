Orthodontic Supplies Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% and to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2029
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Orthodontic Supplies Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market. Orthodontic Supplies Market analysis document is created by thoroughly understanding business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With this market research document it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This industry report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report. The winning Orthodontic Supplies Market report not only gives an advantage to develop the business but also helps to outshine the competition
An all-inclusive Orthodontic Supplies Market report estimates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. It has happened to be the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such market report which makes aware about the market environment. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in important Orthodontic Supplies Market research report. The market research performed here also provides information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Download the Free PDF Sample Report (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-orthodontic-supplies-market
According to the American dental association (ADA) 2018, estimates there were about 10,658 orthodontists practicing in the United States which translates to about 3.27 orthodontists per every 100,000 populations. Orthodontic treatment can help to improve the appearance and alignment of crooked and protruding teeth, as well as teeth bite issues.
The Removable braces segment dominated the market due to the high prevalence of malocclusion and growing patient awareness of the benefits of removable braces, as well as the presence of well-established players with strong removable brace offerings. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the orthodontic supplies market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2029, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% and at a during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Definition
Orthodontic supplies are medical products that are specifically designed for orthodontic procedures and orthodontics. These appliances are intended to assist orthodontists in providing better healthcare services and treatments. This medical specialty is concerned with the prevention, detection, and treatment of abnormal facial growth and jaw misalignment
Orthodontic Supplies Market Dynamics
Drivers
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the forecast period are as follows:
Rise in the number of oro-dental problems
Increasing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain will act as major driver influencing the orthodontic supplies market growth rate.
Increasing disposable incomes
Growing disposable income has enabled the population to gain access to dental care services, which will drive demand for the orthodontic supplies market even further.
Constant technological developments
The consistent pace of technological developments which has resulted in a significant reduction in treatment time and associated pain, while treatment outcomes and efficiencies have improved significantly over the years, has been and will continue to be a major growth influencing factor in the orthodontic supplies market.
Opportunities
In addition, the growing usage of social media by patients/parents and dental professionals are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the coming forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Restraints/Challenges Global Orthodontic Supplies Market
On the other hand, the increased cost of advanced orthodontic treatments in certain countries is further projected to impede the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the targeted period. However, the lack of trained dental practitioners might further challenge the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the near future.
This orthodontic supplies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the orthodontic supplies market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Covid-19 Impact on Orthodontic Supplies Market
The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the orthodontic supplies market. The unexpected outbreak has had a negative impact on market growth. Because of lockdown restrictions around the world, there has been a significant reduction in access to hospitals, as well as the temporary closure of orthodontic clinics. However, in the post-COVID scenario, hospitals and dental clinics have reopened, also the penetration of tele-dentistry and relaxations in lockdown, the market is expected grow in forecast period..
Recent Development of Orthodontic Supplies Market
In July 2020, Align Technology, Inc. announced the global launch of the Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) service, which will further provide doctors with the tools and support they need to transition to a digital orthodontic practise using a clear aligner model.
View Detailed Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orthodontic-supplies-market
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Scope and Market Size
The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product, patient and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Fixed Braces
Removable Braces
Adhesives
Accessories
On the basis of product, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives and accessories. Fixed braces is further subsegmented into archwires, brackets, anchorage appliances and ligatures. Archwires is further sub segmented into nickel titanium archwires, beta titanium archwires and stainless steel archwires. Brackets is further sub segmented into into self-ligating brackets, conventional brackets and lingual brackets. Anchorage appliances is further sub segmented into into bands and buccal tubes and miniscrews. Ligatures is further sub segmented into into elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. Accessories is further sub segmented into into headgear and retainers.
Patient
Children and Teenagers
Adults
On the basis patient, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into children and teenagers, and adults.
End user
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
On the basis of end user, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.
Orthodontic Supplies Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The orthodontic supplies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, patient and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the orthodontic supplies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the orthodontic supplies market due to the occurrence of unsuitable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, the rise in the incidence of dental diseases will further boost the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the region during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the increase in the number of elderly population. Moreover, the technological developments and rise in the medical tourism is further anticipated to propel the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration
The orthodontic supplies market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for orthodontic supplies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the orthodontic supplies market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Complete Report is available (Including the full TOC, Tables and Figures, Graphs as well as Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-orthodontic-supplies-market
Some of the major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are enVista LLC (US), American Orthodontics (US), 3M (US), Danaher (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), TP Orthodontics, Inc (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), TOMY Inc., 3Shape A/S (Denmark), Leone S.p.A. Ortodonzia e Implantologia (Italy), among others.
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
What is the Future Market Value for Orthodontic Supplies Market?
What is the Growth Rate of the Orthodontic Supplies Market?
What are the Major Companies Operating in the Orthodontic Supplies Market?
Which Countries Data is Covered in the Orthodontic Supplies Market?
What are the Main Data Pointers Covered in Orthodontic Supplies Market Report?
Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-orthodontic-supplies-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-orthodontic-supplies-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-orthodontic-supplies-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here