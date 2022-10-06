CBD Edibles Market at a CAGR of 24.80% with Investment Opportunities & Forecast
CBD Edibles Market at a CAGR of 24.80% with Investment Opportunities & ForecastPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of CBD Edibles Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the CBD Edibles Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market to be growing at a CAGR of 24.80% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising production of hemp will drive the growth rate of cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market.
Some of the major players operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market are ENDOCA, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, PharmaHemp, Happy Hemp, The Purekana, CV Sciences, Inc., CHARLOTTE�S WEB, Aurora Cannabis, MGC Pharma, Creso Pharma, The Cronos Group, CHILL BRANDS GROUP plc, Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries (GTI), Tilray, Ecofibre Limited, Colorado Botanicals, PLUS Products Wonders, Incredible Edibles, and Balance CBD, among others.
Due to their extraordinary therapeutic effects, cannabidiol (CBD) edibles are beneficial to users in a variety of ways. These CBD sweets, which come in a number of flavours and textures, provide hemp-based chemicals or cannabis to the body for stress and depression alleviation. They are also termed as cannabis-infused goods.
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market Scope and Market Size
The cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market is segmented on the basis of source type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Based on source type, the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market is bifurcated into hemp and marijuana.
The application segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) edibles market is segmented into personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and others.
