Nephrostomy Devices Market would rocket up at a CAGR of 7.80% by 2028
The nephrostomy devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rise in the cases of chronic disease such as diabetes, hypertension, stage renal failure drives the nephrostomy devices market.
Nephrostomy is defined as the opening between the skin and kidney. Nephrostomy devices or nephrostomy catheters are the type pf devices that are mainly used to divert urine from blocked site. They are extensively useful when the antibiotics are not able to treat properly. Drainage tubes, sheath dilators, guidewires, nephrostomy catheters and other are some of the common nephrostomy devices.
Increase in the kidney stone problem among population is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in the number of hydronephrosis, rise in the awareness about the product and growing cases of lifestyle-related disorders are the major factors among others driving the nephrostomy devices market. Moreover, rise in the research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rise in the demand from emerging markets along with rise in the geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for nephrostomy devices market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.
However, rise in the availability of substitute procedure such as ureteral stenting and lack of skilled and trained urologist are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of nephrostomy devices market in the forecast period mentioned above.
The nephrostomy devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
Nephrostomy Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The nephrostomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the nephrostomy devices market is segmented into guidewires, drainage tubes, nephrostomy catheters, sheath dilators and others.
The nephrostomy devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, emergency clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.
Nephrostomy Devices Market Country Level Analysis
The nephrostomy devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the nephrostomy devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the nephrostomy devices market due to rise in the favorable reimbursement policies, rise in the awareness about the product, availability of highly skilled physicians, and increase in the presence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in nephrostomy devices market due to rise in the cases of kidney disorders and increase in the positive government initiatives in this region.
Competitive Landscape and Nephrostomy Devices Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the nephrostomy devices market report are Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Cook, Envaste Limited, Medi-Globe GmbH, ARGON MEDICAL., Copenhagen MedLab, UreSil, LLC, meditechdevices, SURGIMEDIK, Medi-Globe GmbH, SURU International Pvt. Ltd, Straub Medical AG, Olympus Corporation, Electramed Ltd., Duomed, Coloplast and B. Braun Melsungen AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Nephrostomy Devices Market Objectives:
1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Nephrostomy Devices Market
2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Nephrostomy Devices Market, in terms of value and volume
3 To analyze opportunities in the Nephrostomy Devices Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market
4 To define, segment, and estimate the Nephrostomy Devices Market based on deposit type and end-use industry
5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies
6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market
7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Nephrostomy Devices Market
