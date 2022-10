Stobox launches STO for Income Producing Properties

Stobox, a full-scale tokenization provider, is launching STO for Cash Flow Coin.

Tokenization is a terrific method for the investor to obtain a higher and faster return on their investment, as well as for the owner to get paid for their work and investment in the property.” — Gene Deyev, CEO of Stobox

NEW YORK, US, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The firm was launched by experienced entrepreneusr in real estate investment, who have been offering respective investment opportunities to its clients for a long time and is dealing with portfolios of 8-digit valuation.CFC token gives investors a chance to invest in property flips: the company will buy distressed objects, renovate them, and sell them at an increased price. Provided that the real estate market is currently in recession, the given opportunity opens a new door for individual inventors to expand their portfolios.The token's conditions are noticeably beneficial. They offer:10% annual income;Additional revenue thanks to the possibility of a company buying out tokens from investors;Liquidation preference: upon liquidation of the company, investors will receive at least the amount invested.By turning to Stobox , the CFC team will leverage its intent to provide high returns and give investors sufficient downside protection at the same time.Award-winning supplier of tokenization, Stobox has fully tokenized its shares and made them accessible for purchase through a security token sale. The business provides a variety of tokenization and cryptocurrency-related goods and services, including the Digital Assets Exchange, DS Dashboard, DS Swap, ETH/BSC Bridge, and management and consultancy services.