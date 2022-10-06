Stobox launches STO for Income Producing Properties
Stobox, a full-scale tokenization provider, is launching STO for Cash Flow Coin.
Tokenization is a terrific method for the investor to obtain a higher and faster return on their investment, as well as for the owner to get paid for their work and investment in the property.”NEW YORK, US, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firm was launched by experienced entrepreneusr in real estate investment, who have been offering respective investment opportunities to its clients for a long time and is dealing with portfolios of 8-digit valuation.
— Gene Deyev, CEO of Stobox
CFC token gives investors a chance to invest in property flips: the company will buy distressed objects, renovate them, and sell them at an increased price. Provided that the real estate market is currently in recession, the given opportunity opens a new door for individual inventors to expand their portfolios.
The token's conditions are noticeably beneficial. They offer:
10% annual income;
Additional revenue thanks to the possibility of a company buying out tokens from investors;
Liquidation preference: upon liquidation of the company, investors will receive at least the amount invested.
By turning to Stobox, the CFC team will leverage its intent to provide high returns and give investors sufficient downside protection at the same time.
Award-winning supplier of tokenization, Stobox has fully tokenized its shares and made them accessible for purchase through a security token sale. The business provides a variety of tokenization and cryptocurrency-related goods and services, including the Digital Assets Exchange, DS Dashboard, DS Swap, ETH/BSC Bridge, and management and consultancy services.
Maryna Iliukhina
Stobox
+420 773 718 711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other