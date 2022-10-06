Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,110 in the last 365 days.

Stobox launches STO for Income Producing Properties

C

Stobox, a full-scale tokenization provider, is launching STO for Cash Flow Coin.

Tokenization is a terrific method for the investor to obtain a higher and faster return on their investment, as well as for the owner to get paid for their work and investment in the property.”
— Gene Deyev, CEO of Stobox
NEW YORK, US, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firm was launched by experienced entrepreneusr in real estate investment, who have been offering respective investment opportunities to its clients for a long time and is dealing with portfolios of 8-digit valuation.

CFC token gives investors a chance to invest in property flips: the company will buy distressed objects, renovate them, and sell them at an increased price. Provided that the real estate market is currently in recession, the given opportunity opens a new door for individual inventors to expand their portfolios.

The token's conditions are noticeably beneficial. They offer:

10% annual income;
Additional revenue thanks to the possibility of a company buying out tokens from investors;
Liquidation preference: upon liquidation of the company, investors will receive at least the amount invested.

By turning to Stobox, the CFC team will leverage its intent to provide high returns and give investors sufficient downside protection at the same time.

Award-winning supplier of tokenization, Stobox has fully tokenized its shares and made them accessible for purchase through a security token sale. The business provides a variety of tokenization and cryptocurrency-related goods and services, including the Digital Assets Exchange, DS Dashboard, DS Swap, ETH/BSC Bridge, and management and consultancy services.

Maryna Iliukhina
Stobox
+420 773 718 711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Stobox launches STO for Income Producing Properties

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.