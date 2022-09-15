Stobox launches DAO
A turn-key tokenization provider Stobox is launching its own Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO)TORONTO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stobox DAO constitution is a collection of legally enforceable guidelines that establishes what kind of governance acts the DAO may lawfully undertake. Under its own constitution, Stobox DAO grants the following privileges to its members:
Submit proposals and vote;
Communicate in VIP private Stobox DAO members group, gain exclusive information access, and communicate with the Stobox management team there;
Discuss ideas and plans with the Stobox team and founders directly;
Explore and partake in STO projects initiated by Stobox;
Participate in various investment opportunities introduced by Stobox;
Take part in marketing activities and different crypto initiatives.
It’s possible to become a DAO member from scratch. For this, a potential member has to meet a number of criteria: purchase and hold at least 300,000 STBU tokens, be an influencer who has committed to Stobox growth for at least three months, introduce new partners and customers as part of their commitment to Stobox growth, and hold $10K+worth of STBX.
Stobox is an award-winning tokenization provider that has fully tokenized its stock, making them available for purchase via security token offering. The business provides a variety of tokenization and cryptocurrency-related services, including the DS Dashboard, DS Swap, and an upcoming decentralized identity verification Soulb ID, as well as management and consultancy services.
