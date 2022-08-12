Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,178 in the last 365 days.

A new collaboration on the market: Stobox and STO Market

Stobox and Security Token Market “STM” have entered into a long-term cooperation via the Data Partnership Network agreement to boost the tokenization industry.

WASHINGTON, US, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stobox is an award-winning tokenization company that offers tokenization and consulting services for its clients worldwide, and also launched DS Swap that opens secondary trading for security tokens.

STM is a leading global source of data and news on tokenized assets. It has a vast partnership network that provides access to dozens of services including data integrations, marketing partnerships, and much more for companies engaged in tokenization.

STM users will see up-to-date data from the DS Swap exchange. Stobox customers will also be listed on the STM.co. For its part, Stobox will refer clients interested in marketing services to STM. Both companies will continue making their contribution to the development of the tokenization market worldwide.

Stobox and STO Market will also hold joint educational podcasts, AMA sessions, discussions on tokenization market development, etc. The community should expect many activities, cross-collaborations, and other events in the next months that will help businesses to find modern approaches and instruments. Having vast experience in the tokenization market, Stobox and STM are aimed at pushing the industry further and taking part in its development.

Both companies have prepared activities for the upcoming months. Stay tuned and check STM and Stobox's websites for all of the latest news and updates!

Maryna Iliukhina
Stobox
+420 773 718 711
mi@stoboxplatform.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

A new collaboration on the market: Stobox and STO Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.