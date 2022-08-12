A new collaboration on the market: Stobox and STO Market
Stobox and Security Token Market “STM” have entered into a long-term cooperation via the Data Partnership Network agreement to boost the tokenization industry.WASHINGTON, US, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stobox is an award-winning tokenization company that offers tokenization and consulting services for its clients worldwide, and also launched DS Swap that opens secondary trading for security tokens.
STM is a leading global source of data and news on tokenized assets. It has a vast partnership network that provides access to dozens of services including data integrations, marketing partnerships, and much more for companies engaged in tokenization.
STM users will see up-to-date data from the DS Swap exchange. Stobox customers will also be listed on the STM.co. For its part, Stobox will refer clients interested in marketing services to STM. Both companies will continue making their contribution to the development of the tokenization market worldwide.
Stobox and STO Market will also hold joint educational podcasts, AMA sessions, discussions on tokenization market development, etc. The community should expect many activities, cross-collaborations, and other events in the next months that will help businesses to find modern approaches and instruments. Having vast experience in the tokenization market, Stobox and STM are aimed at pushing the industry further and taking part in its development.
Both companies have prepared activities for the upcoming months. Stay tuned and check STM and Stobox's websites for all of the latest news and updates!
Maryna Iliukhina
Stobox
+420 773 718 711
mi@stoboxplatform.com
