Insights Into The Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022”, the ceramic tiles market size is expected to grow from $97.04 billion in 2021 to $105.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45%. The global ceramic tile market size is expected to grow to $149.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.13%. The increase in spending on home remodeling is expected to propel the ceramic tiles market growth over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Ceramic Tiles Market

The implementation of advanced digital printing is a key trend gaining popularity. According to the ceramic tiles market research, digital printing enables manufacturers to offer a wide veriety of designs of ceramic tiles to their customers to make their experience unique and modernized. For instance, Confindustria Ceramica, an Italy-based ceramic tiles provider, uses digital printing as a key technology in the production of Italian ceramic tiles. With the help of digital printing and advancement in technologies, artists are now able to create art on tiles as well as develop various textures and visuals on ceramic tiles. The digital printing technology evolution is helping manufacturers to create unique patterns and designs on individual tiles. The colors used in digital printing are also very realistic leading to increased demand. For instance, in April 2021, NG Kütahya Seramik Group, a Turkey-based leading ceramic tiles provider strengthened its partnership with System Ceramics by ordering seven new digital printing systems namely ‘Creadigit’ for both its existing as well as new facility. The partnership focuses on technological innovation for NG Kütahya Seramik Group to offer unique solutions with high added value.

Overview Of The Ceramic Tiles Market

The ceramic tiles market consists of sales of ceramic tiles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the tiles that are made up of a mixture of sand, water, and clay. Ceramic tiles are generally used in the flooring of bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor residential uses. Ceramic tiles are available in a variety of sizes, designs, and colors.

Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Glazed Tiles, Unglazed Tiles

• By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation and Replacement

• By Formulation: Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting

• By Application: Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, Others

• By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global ceramic tiles market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A, Cersanit SA, Florim Ceramiche S.P.A, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grupo Fragnani, Johnson Tiles, Mohawk Industries, Pamesa Ceramica Sl, Portobello Ceramics, RAK CERAMICS, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Saudi Ceramic Company, PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E, Crossville Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, and MCS Portugal.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Ceramic Tiles Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ceramic tiles global market. The market report analyzes ceramic tiles global market size, ceramic tiles global market growth drivers, ceramic tiles global market segments, ceramic tiles global market major players, ceramic tiles global market growth across geographies, and ceramic tiles global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The ceramic tiles global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

